Rachel H. Graham of Evolve and Transform Announces the Release of her TEDxTaraBlvd Talk

ALLEN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel H. Graham recently spoke at the TEDxTaraBlvd, event in Jonesboro, GA, held on February 22, 2021. The TEDx Talk, Secrets: Unpacking Your Lock Box to Live A More Joyful Life has recently been released for the public to enjoy.

"I am excited to share my second official TEDx talk with TEDxTaraBlvd. This incredible opportunity has given me the ability to use my voice to empower and create meaning and purpose in so many lives," said Rachel H. Graham, CEO and Founder of Evolve and Transform, and CEO and Co-founder of Healing Springs Ranch.

Graham's talk focuses on the half-truths we tell others and ourselves; the secrets we keep hidden in our "lockbox" and the power that comes from unpacking what's inside. This TEDx talk was filmed in Beavers Bend State Park by the incredibly talented Jason Ward Photography.

"When I heard Rachel's idea, I knew her perspective of the new essential was highly relatable and transformational. What she and her team did to add context and layering of the idea through filming was sheer genius and an unforgettable delight," said Dena Wiggins, curator, and organizer of TEDxTaraBlvd.

The independently organized event, licensed by TED, featured local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme: The New Essential from Multiple Perspectives.

Like many communities, the TEDxTaraBlvd community experienced unprecedented change, ambiguity, and uncertainty individually, in community, and as a part of our evolving humanity. Small communities made and continue to make pivots from the point of the new essential. Humanity witnessed overnight shifts about what is essential in the light of now. What is the new essential-- the lasting big ideas that we take with us as we rebuild? The Tara Blvd community is no stranger to change, rebuilding, reinvention, and rebirth.

