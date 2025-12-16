Rachel Harrison Communications, The PR Net's Agency of the Year, Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Leading hospitality PR firm earned top industry honors while delivering record growth for clients and the agency in 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Harrison Communications (RHC), the award-winning hospitality and lifestyle public relations agency, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The recognition follows a landmark year for the firm, which was also named PR Net Next Gen's Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year, making RHC the first agency to achieve the honor twice in a row.

RHC marked the 50th anniversary of Raoul’s with a landmark celebration and a Vanity Fair retrospective. Law Roach at The Dominick SoHo, ahead of the Met Gala—where a strategic partnership extended through New York Fashion Week generated 658B+ media impressions.

Previously recognized by the Financial Times as one of America's Fastest-Growing Companies, RHC's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 underscores the agency's creative impact and expanding global footprint over the past five years.

Founded in 2020 by Rachel Harrison, RHC is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London and Los Angeles, and outposts in Paris, Las Vegas, and Mexico City. The agency is known for its integrated hospitality campaigns across hotel launches, restaurant openings, cocktail bar debuts, and celebrity-backed spirits brands.

RHC represents marquee names across the hospitality industry, including Highgate properties and NoMad London, restaurants such as Raoul's, multiple World's 50 Best bars, and spirits brands including Dwayne Johnson's Teremana Tequila and Ford's Gin. In 2025, the agency was tapped by Omni Hotels & Resorts and Limelight Hotels for portfolio-wide communications, while expanding its work with Highgate through historic Manhattan property, The Knickerbocker. Additional client wins included award-winning bars Sip & Guzzle, Katana Kitten, Limantour, Baltra Bar, immersive concepts such as Desert 5 Spot DC and Birds, and Atheras Spirits' portfolio of liqueurs and amari, along with Second Sip Gin.

"In this wild and wonderful year of growth, we've seen our ideas become headlines and our clients become collaborators," says Rachel Harrison, founder of RHC. "Our growing client list and continued industry recognition are a testament to what happens when you build an agency that leads with creativity, culture, positivity and a little bit of chaos – the good kind."

In just five years, RHC has established itself as the creative engine behind some of the country's most celebrated bars, restaurants, and hotels. In 2025 alone, the agency secured more than 100 'Best Of' distinctions for clients across hospitality categories, while four hotel clients retained MICHELIN Keys. On the culinary front, RHC's restaurant and chef clients collectively retained six MICHELIN stars.

Among the year's standout projects, RHC partnered with Chef Dominique Crenn — a TIME100 honoree and the highest-ranked female chef in the United States — on the launch of Monsieur Dior Beverly Hills, Dior's first U.S. restaurant on Rodeo Drive.

In New York, RHC became agency of record for Meadow Lane, the luxury Tribeca grocery dubbed "the Erewhon of New York," and led campaigns celebrating the 20th anniversaries of iconic bars Employees Only and Attaboy (formerly Milk & Honey). For Raoul's 50th anniversary, the agency negotiated celebrity and brand partnerships culminating in a large-scale event and a Vanity Fair retrospective feature. In the West Village, RHC launched Beatbox, a tech-powered karaoke lounge, with a KATSEYE partnership and a feature in The New York Times real estate section.

Ahead of the Met Gala, RHC orchestrated a partnership between celebrity stylist Law Roach and The Dominick SoHo, later extended through New York Fashion Week, resulting in more than 658 billion media impressions. Across the park, Harrison's team executed a second Met Gala partnership between designer LaQuan Smith and Park Lane New York, featuring on-property displays of Smith's archival gowns and specialty cocktails at the hotel's restaurant, Calvert's.

RHC also supported the rise of SUPERBUENO, which ranked at #1 in the U.S. on North America's 50 Best Bars list for 2025. In June, the bar's co-founder, Ignacio "Nacho" Jimenez, won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service, and the bar placed at No. 12 on the World's 50 Best Bars international list later in the year. Overall, twelve RHC clients appeared on North America's 50 Best Bars list, giving the agency a remarkable 24% representation.

Across its global offices, RHC continued to expand its international presence. In Los Angeles, the team produced a fourth consecutive year of globally recognized pop-ups, including Black Lagoon and Krampus' Cove, activating in more than 40 markets worldwide. RHC LA was also retained by Hotel Figueroa to lead communications around its upcoming 100th anniversary in 2026 and executed partnerships with brands including Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, HBO, and Bravo. Upcoming West Coast launches include Limelight Mammoth and several undisclosed hospitality concepts.

In London, RHC partnered with Diageo to lead PR for its trade advocacy division, including the World Class Cocktail Competition and the inaugural World Class Cocktail Festival across the UK. The team launched viral dining concept Senza Fondo, earning national coverage across The Times, The Telegraph, The Independent, and UK radio. Additional projects included the launch of Twenty8 NoMad, supporting Side Hustle's win as Best International Hotel Bar at the Spirited Awards, reintroducing Café Patrón to the UK market, supporting the brand's second cocktail book, and opening the UK's first Negroni Bar at The Alchemist's Monument location in partnership with Campari.

As RHC prepares for another year of success, the agency remains focused on supporting the world's most dynamic hospitality brands through boundary-pushing creativity, deep industry expertise, and strategic storytelling. With momentum at an all-time high and major launches,expansions, international partnerships, and culture-shaping campaigns on the horizon, RHC enters 2026 ready to deliver even bolder ideas, bigger moments, and breakthrough results for clients worldwide.

