Rachel Spilo Takes the Helm as CEO of healthplans.ai; Donna Reed Appointed Chief Growth Officer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- healthplans.ai today announced that industry visionary and entrepreneur Rachel Spilo has assumed leadership of the company as CEO, bringing 27+ years of payer industry expertise. Spilo is focused on accelerating the growth and adoption of AI-driven solutions for payers seeking operational transformation.

As part of this strategic evolution, Sas Mukherjee has been promoted to CEO & President of Catalyst Solutions. Spilo will remain as Chairwoman, ensuring tight strategic alignment and synergy between the sister companies.

As founder of both companies, Spilo has helped payers navigate operational complexity, cost pressures, and system fragmentation, translating real-world challenges into practical, outcomes-focused solutions. Stepping into the CEO role at healthplans.ai represents a natural extension of that focus.

Incubated within Catalyst, healthplans.ai was built inside large-scale, real-world payer operations before launching as a standalone company. Operating in stealth mode for more than a year, the company developed and refined its AI solutions within complex Payer Businesses, ensuring its solution is suitable for real operational, regulatory, and scale demands before entering the market.

healthplans.ai delivers AI designed exclusively for end-to-end payer operations, not one-size-fits-all point solutions. Our secure, reusable components can be assembled rapidly for tailored solutions that complement existing payer systems—avoiding rip-and-replace—so organizations can adopt AI compliantly, faster, and at scale.

"healthplans.ai represents the next evolution of our mission to help payers solve their most pressing cost and operational challenges," said Spilo. "After years of driving transformation across the payer landscape, it's clear that AI—applied in practical, responsible ways—can fundamentally improve how plans operate and serve members. I'm excited to focus my energy on scaling this work, while continuing to support Catalyst's long-term strategy."

Donna Reed Named Chief Growth Officer

Donna Reed was appointed as Chief Growth Officer, the single point of accountability for growth and market expansion.

Reed brings a rare combination of deep payer industry expertise and extensive leadership experience across technology and tech-enabled service organizations. Her background includes executive roles in health plans such as Anthem, WellPoint, and Cigna, as well as leadership positions at Dell, Cisco Systems, and NTT Data where she helped scale largescale, technology-driven service models. ‑scale, technology‑driven service models

"Donna's experience sits at the exact intersection where the market needs us most—deep knowledge of payer operations combined with decades of experience scaling technology-forward, services-driven organizations," said Spilo. "Her ability to translate strategy into disciplined execution, always through the lens of customer impact, will be critical as we expand our footprint across the payer community."

Joseph Ancil continues as Chief AI Officer, leading AI delivery and the company's AI Lab, where our AI scientists are advancing innovations for payers. Joseph previously served as Chief Procurement Officer at Gainwell Technologies and led the healthcare practice at Tech Mahindra (formerly Satyam). He has managed marquee clients across the healthcare "3P's"—Payer, Provider, and Pharma.

