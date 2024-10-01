Rachel Zumbach Named Chief Marketing Officer of Farm4Profit Media

SLATER, Iowa, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm4Profit Media is proud to announce the appointment of Rachel Zumbach as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. Zumbach brings a wealth of experience in agricultural marketing, public relations, and strategic brand management, making her the ideal leader to steer Farm4Profit's marketing initiatives as the company continues to expand its footprint in the ag media landscape.

With a background rooted in agriculture and a deep understanding of modern marketing strategies, Zumbach's leadership will be key in driving Farm4Profit's mission of delivering cutting-edge content and resources to the farming community.

"We are thrilled to have Rachel join our executive team," said Tanner Winterhof, CEO of Farm4Profit Media. "Her passion for agriculture and proven track record in marketing will help elevate our brand and further our goal of providing valuable insights to farmers and agribusinesses alike."

Zumbach has previously worked with several prominent agricultural organizations, including Iowa Corn, where she led impactful campaigns and fostered meaningful relationships within the farming community. In her new role, Zumbach will oversee all marketing, branding, and communication strategies for Farm4Profit Media.

"I'm excited to join a company that shares my commitment to supporting farmers and advancing the agricultural industry," said Rachel Zumbach. "Farm4Profit Media has built a trusted platform, and I look forward to helping amplify its voice and connect with even more producers across the country."

Farm4Profit Media continues to position itself as a leader in agricultural education and business, offering podcasts, articles, and digital resources aimed at improving profitability and sustainability for farmers.

About Farm4Profit Media

Farm4Profit Media is a trusted source for information and insights that help farmers and agricultural businesses maximize their profitability. Through innovative content, expert interviews, and real-world solutions, Farm4Profit empowers the farming community with tools to succeed in today's competitive market. Best known for their podcast and captivating social media content, Farm4Profit works to be a leader in the evolution of agriculture business management.

Media Contact: Rachel Zumbach, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE Farm4Profit Media