Introduces New Partnered Products That Embrace Healthy Outdoor Lifestyles Special Earth Week Sale: 20% Off Rachio Products on Rachio.com

DENVER, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachio , the leading smart yard brand, is celebrating Earth Day with over 200 billion gallons of water saved through its innovative smart-watering technologies, working toward its goal of saving three trillion gallons by 2030. In honor of Earth Month, Rachio is encouraging communities to Connect Outside in healthier, eco-conscious ways that promote positive outdoor lifestyles and give back to the planet. From Rachio's water-saving smart sprinkler controllers and hose timers to partner products that prioritize human and environmental health, Rachio offers a holistic approach to outdoor living.

Rachio Marks Earth Day With 200 Billion Gallons of Water Saved Through Smart Yard Technology

"This milestone of saving over 200 billion gallons of water reflects the effectiveness of our technology and our users' dedication to sustainability," said Kim Sentovich, Rachio CEO. "This Earth Month, we are asking our community to consider small changes that collectively make a significant impact on the planet for generations to come."

Rachio is most widely known for its water-saving smart watering devices, including the award-winning Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Hose Timer . These controllers allow users to manage yard watering directly through the free Rachio App, leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize water usage. For instance, Rachio harnesses hyper-local Weather Intelligence™ to automatically skip watering when it rains, and adjusts schedules based on the season. Integrating with smart home assistants like Alexa and Google Home, Rachio seamlessly enhances sustainability in any smart home ecosystem and allows users to water their yards while on the go.

In addition, Rachio Market offers a diverse range of partnered products, from the latest tech gadgets to gardening tools, that promote healthy and enjoyable outdoor experiences. Rachio Market has partnered with MySoil to offer the MySoil Test Kit , which analyzes soil samples to inform users on soil nutrient levels and how to optimize fertilization for thriving plant health. By understanding soil needs, homeowners can maximize the beauty and health of their outdoor spaces.

"We are excited to expand our reach into new areas of the outdoor experience – whether it's smart yard, gardening, air quality monitoring, and more," added Sentovich. "Our ultimate goal is to promote the well-being of outdoor spaces and those who appreciate them, allowing us to fully Connect Outside. We are continuing to offer new and existing tech for good."

Rachio continues to grow their software offerings. Users can now connect a Davis AirLink Air Quality Monitor to their account for exclusive features like air quality notifications, forecasts and more. This joins the Tempest Weather Station integration in the Rachio App, as well as other software upgrades like Valve Monitoring that make Rachio software the best in the category.

Now through April 27th, Rachio is offering 20% off the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Hose Timer at Rachio.com. For more information please visit Rachio.com .

About Rachio

Rachio is a mission-driven B-Corp company leveraging technology to increase sustainable water use and make yard management effortless. Pioneering the smart irrigation category since 2013, Rachio continues to lead the smart yard market with its third generation of smart sprinkler controllers and hose timers, intelligently delivering the right amount of water for a yard to thrive and saving homeowners – and the planet – billions of gallons of water. For more information, visit rachio.com and follow @RachioCo on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

