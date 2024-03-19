Rachio Releases New Gardening Products for Start of Spring

Explore Rachio-Branded and Partner Products Plus 20% Off Rachio Products, Now Available on Rachio.com

DENVER, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachio , the leading smart-yard brand known for its sustainable watering solutions, kicks off spring with an exciting lineup of new products now available on Rachio Market , the brand's dedicated marketplace. Now entering its third year, Rachio Market is the go-to destination for homeowners seeking intelligent, eco-friendly solutions for their outdoor spaces. In addition to Rachio's award-winning smart-watering devices, notably the #1-rated Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Hose Timer , the brand offers premier landscaping tools, outdoor tech products, and more, all intentionally selected to help users optimize their yards, expand their smart home ecosystems, and Connect Outside.

"Rachio Market provides our customers with solutions for every aspect of their outdoor space, easily accessible through one seamless shopping experience," said Kim Sentovich, Rachio CEO. "We curate products that enhance outdoor enjoyment for our community and offer them quality products they can trust."

As the spring growing season begins, Rachio is introducing a selection of yard and garden essentials tailored to help both beginners and experts maintain thriving lawns and outdoor spaces. Featured in Rachio's Start of Spring Product Guide , these products include:

The Spring Starter Kit is a comprehensive lawn care solution, featuring Dandelion Doom for targeted weed control, Lawn Kickstart for enhancing growth, and Grass Powerhouse for deep, sustained greening. They work together to rejuvenate and maintain your lawn—ensuring it doesn't just survive but thrives throughout the spring season. Available for . Rachio Gardening Accessories: Rachio-branded essentials include the Rachio Garden Tool Set featuring a hand trowel, cultivator rake, and transplanter (available for $29.99 ), the Rachio Garden Kneeling Pad offering a soft and supportive surface for gardening tasks (available for $14.99 ), and the Rachio Gardener's Tote , a stylish and practical solution for organizing gardening essentials (available for $34.99 ).

Through March 24th, Rachio is offering 20% off Rachio devices, including the Smart Hose Timer and Rachio 3, 15% off the Sunday Spring Starter Kit, and 30% off the Above Umbrella . For more information about Rachio and its partnered products, visit Rachio.com .

About Rachio

Rachio is a mission-driven B-Corp company leveraging technology to increase sustainable water use and make yard management effortless. Pioneering the smart irrigation category since 2013, Rachio continues to lead the smart yard market with its third generation of Smart Sprinkler Controllers and new Smart Hose Timer, intelligently delivering the right amount of water for a yard to thrive and saving homeowners – and the planet – billions of gallons of water. For more information, visit Rachio.com and follow @RachioCo on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

