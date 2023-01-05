Rachio Showcases Outdoor Water Saving Solutions at CES 2023

New Smart Hose Timer introduced to award-winning assortment of connected irrigation products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachio, a mission-driven technology company focused on sustainable water use and simple, automated yard management, is debuting at CES 2023 the newest addition to its portfolio of outdoor smart home products, the Smart Hose Timer. The Rachio Smart Hose Timer joins the award-winning Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, bringing the company's proven smart yard technology to millions of households.

Building upon the success of the flagship Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, the Smart Hose Timer connects via a smart valve to an outdoor faucet and a hose or drip system so consumers can experience automatic water-saving benefits. The Smart Hose Timer automates hose watering by replacing tedious and time-consuming hand watering with irrigation programs that can be set and run directly from a smart phone. It automatically skips watering when it rains in the Smart Hose Timer's specific location, which saves water while giving plants the water they need, when they need it. It features a patented, integrated flow meter which ensures that watering schedules run as expected, every time. The Smart Hose Timer works with the free Rachio mobile app, allowing users to quickly personalize and program multiple watering schedules each day using a single Smart Hose Timer. The Smart Hose Timer, which comes with the valve and Wi-Fi hub, will be available on rachio.com and at leading retailers in March 2023 for an expected retail price of $99.

At CES, Rachio is demonstrating the new innovative Smart Hose Timer and its suite of products and partner product integrations:

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller: The top-rated Rachio 3 is for in-ground irrigation systems. The Controller allows for multiple tailored watering schedules to be automated through the Rachio app, based on the local weather combined with a yard's specific needs, including plant type, soil type, sun exposure and more for personalized watering. Equipped with Weather Intelligence™ and Hydro Intelligence™, the Rachio 3 provides hyper-local accuracy into current and projected weather, skipping unnecessary watering and helping users to save 20% to 50% on outdoor water usage. The app also integrates with Amazon Alexa and other smart home devices. The Rachio 3 is available in 4-Zone ($149.99) , 8-Zone ($199.99) , and 16-Zone ($249.99) options on rachio.com and other leading retailers.

Tempest Weather System: Rachio has integrated with the Tempest Weather System by WeatherFlow to offer the most accurate weather-driven smart watering system. Incorporating a Tempest system with a Rachio controller increases weather accuracy through an AI-enhanced forecast network and best-in-class rain, wind, temperature, and humidity sensors. The Rachio and Tempest create unique irrigation schedules with weather observations directly from a compact, maintenance-free station installed in the yard. The Tempest Weather System is available for $329 on rachio.com and bundled with the Rachio 3 for $426.35

Root Quencher: This underground watering device ensures all trees and plants are watered efficiently and effectively, eliminating evaporation from surface watering and reducing water waste by up to 50%. Quickly automate your deep-root watering by connecting Root Quencher to an existing sprinkler system or hose end timer. Root Quencher is available for $49.95 at rachio.com.

"We are proud to showcase our lineup of smart water-saving products designed to make yard management simple while minimizing water use and reducing waste," said Kim Sentovich, Rachio CEO. "For nearly a decade, Rachio has been committed to helping people find a better way to water and with our latest addition, the Smart Hose Timer, millions of households can now experience the benefits of our water-saving technology and help contribute to the 60 billions of gallons our Rachio community has saved to date. Rachio users have saved more than 17 billion gallons of water just in 2022."

Sentovich also emphasized that Rachio was founded on sustainability. According to the US EPA, up to 50 percent of the water Americans use outdoors is wasted due to inefficient irrigation systems and watering, as well as weather factors, such as wind, evaporation and runoff.

"Rachio is committed to education and communication on water conservation," she added. "Climate change continues to affect people across the US, and customers are becoming more conscious of their water consumption. Our innovative technology and easy to use solutions are designed to help expand water savings to many more households."

Rachio is debuting the Smart Hose Timer, along with the Rachio 3 Smart Irrigation Controller and partner product integrations, at CES 2023 at Booth 53526, Halls A-C, Venetian Expo. For more information about the company and its current products, please visit https://rachio.com/.

Sentovich will participate in the CES panel discussion, "Keeping Up with the Climate Crisis: Smart Products and Smart Smart Cities," Fri., Jan. 6, 2023 at 3 p.m. PT in LANDO 4304 at the Venetian. According to the UN Development Program, cities account for 70% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions that increase climate change disasters, such as flooding and deadly heat waves. The panel will discuss some of the sustainable solutions smart cities are developing to mitigate these challenges.

About Rachio

Rachio is a mission-driven company leveraging technology to increase sustainable water use and make yard management effortless. Pioneering the smart irrigation category in 2013, Rachio continues to lead the market with its third generation of smart irrigation controllers, intelligently delivering the right amount of water for a yard to thrive and saving homeowners – and the planet – billions of gallons of water. For more information, please visit www.rachio.com.

