RACIALLY INCLUSIVE LARGE LANGUAGE MODEL, LATIMER, OPENS WAITLIST

News provided by

Latimer

24 Jan, 2024, 10:32 ET

Announces Partnership with Morgan State University's Center for Equitable AI and Machine Learning Systems

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first inclusive Large Language Model (LLM), Latimer.ai, today announces that it has officially opened its waitlist to several thousand people and organizations that signed up for Beta access. These early adopters join students at the Historical Black College & University (HBCU) Miles College in Alabama, one of the first HBCUs to agree to recommend the LLM as a research tool.

Latimer is also excited to announce a burgeoning partnership with Morgan State University, a Carnegie-classified high research institution and Maryland's largest HBCU. The initial engagement will specifically focus on work with the university's Center for Equitable AI and Machine Learning Systems (CEAMLS) to test and validate Latimer's performance and functionality while inviting all Morgan State students to use the LLM.

"The Center is proud to partner with Latimer as we strive towards a future where AI transcends its traditional boundaries to capture the complex mosaic of African American history and culture. Our collaborative efforts will intensify the pursuit of unbiased AI, ensuring that the digital landscape is as diverse and inclusive as the communities we serve. Through this partnership, we are not just shaping technology but crafting a more inclusive digital narrative for generations to come," says Morgan State University CEAMLS director, Kofi Nyarko.

"We are thrilled to be reaching the next stage of Latimer's launch," says John Pasmore, Latimer Founder and CEO. "Latimer represents an AI evolution, a model built to better serve distinct audiences by augmenting the data available to accurately answer queries about the history and culture of Black and Brown audiences."

Latimer is the premier online Artificial Intelligence resource for accurate historical information and bias-free interaction for Black and Brown audiences. Unlike other LLM's, Latimer uses licensed content from esteemed sources, such as the recently announced exclusive partnership with New York Amsterdam News, to build its training platform. The model is constructed as a Retrieval Augmented Generation ("RAG" Model); in this construction, the Latimer-specific data is used to build a new vector database that responds to queries with more recent information. At the same time, the overall application still uses a base or foundation model for queries that are not specific to its dataset.

"We are in conversations with global brands and advertising and creative agencies who want to speak to their audiences authentically and without bias. As we build out Latimer, we will enable systems that allow for automation and continue to make the content more reliably free of bias and inaccuracies. Latimer is the first of its kind – a model that looks to ensure the representation of Black and Brown people, now and into the future," adds Pasmore.

Consumers looking to experience the new platform can join the waitlist on the Latimer website: www.latimer.ai.

ABOUT LATIMER
AI is amplifying the bias, inaccuracy, and erasure of Black and Brown cultural data. Latimer was built to solve this. Founded and led by serial entrepreneur John N. Pasmore, Latimer has gathered some of the most notable names across various industries to create a more inclusive and equitable platform and built a RAG Model with its proprietary vector database, which sits on top of a foundation model, which is currently Open AI's Chat GPT. Named for Lewis Latimer, a Black inventor whose legacy and historical scientific contributions are often overlooked, the LLM provides users with more accurate details, reflecting the experience, culture, and history of Black and Brown people. To learn more or join the waitlist, please visit www.latimer.ai.

SOURCE Latimer

Also from this source

New Large Language Model Application, Latimer, Sets Path to Create Equity in the Future of AI

New Large Language Model Application, Latimer, Sets Path to Create Equity in the Future of AI

Latimer announces the launch of the newly created platform that represents the evolution of inclusivity in Large Language Models (LLM). Dubbed the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.