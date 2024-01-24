RACIALLY INCLUSIVE LARGE LANGUAGE MODEL, LATIMER, OPENS WAITLIST

Announces Partnership with Morgan State University's Center for Equitable AI and Machine Learning Systems

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first inclusive Large Language Model (LLM), Latimer.ai, today announces that it has officially opened its waitlist to several thousand people and organizations that signed up for Beta access. These early adopters join students at the Historical Black College & University (HBCU) Miles College in Alabama, one of the first HBCUs to agree to recommend the LLM as a research tool.

Latimer is also excited to announce a burgeoning partnership with Morgan State University, a Carnegie-classified high research institution and Maryland's largest HBCU. The initial engagement will specifically focus on work with the university's Center for Equitable AI and Machine Learning Systems (CEAMLS) to test and validate Latimer's performance and functionality while inviting all Morgan State students to use the LLM.

"The Center is proud to partner with Latimer as we strive towards a future where AI transcends its traditional boundaries to capture the complex mosaic of African American history and culture. Our collaborative efforts will intensify the pursuit of unbiased AI, ensuring that the digital landscape is as diverse and inclusive as the communities we serve. Through this partnership, we are not just shaping technology but crafting a more inclusive digital narrative for generations to come," says Morgan State University CEAMLS director, Kofi Nyarko.

"We are thrilled to be reaching the next stage of Latimer's launch," says John Pasmore, Latimer Founder and CEO. "Latimer represents an AI evolution, a model built to better serve distinct audiences by augmenting the data available to accurately answer queries about the history and culture of Black and Brown audiences."

Latimer is the premier online Artificial Intelligence resource for accurate historical information and bias-free interaction for Black and Brown audiences. Unlike other LLM's, Latimer uses licensed content from esteemed sources, such as the recently announced exclusive partnership with New York Amsterdam News, to build its training platform. The model is constructed as a Retrieval Augmented Generation ("RAG" Model); in this construction, the Latimer-specific data is used to build a new vector database that responds to queries with more recent information. At the same time, the overall application still uses a base or foundation model for queries that are not specific to its dataset.

"We are in conversations with global brands and advertising and creative agencies who want to speak to their audiences authentically and without bias. As we build out Latimer, we will enable systems that allow for automation and continue to make the content more reliably free of bias and inaccuracies. Latimer is the first of its kind – a model that looks to ensure the representation of Black and Brown people, now and into the future," adds Pasmore.

Consumers looking to experience the new platform can join the waitlist on the Latimer website

ABOUT LATIMER

AI is amplifying the bias, inaccuracy, and erasure of Black and Brown cultural data. Latimer was built to solve this. Founded and led by serial entrepreneur John N. Pasmore, Latimer has gathered some of the most notable names across various industries to create a more inclusive and equitable platform and built a RAG Model with its proprietary vector database, which sits on top of a foundation model, which is currently Open AI's Chat GPT. Named for Lewis Latimer, a Black inventor whose legacy and historical scientific contributions are often overlooked, the LLM provides users with more accurate details, reflecting the experience, culture, and history of Black and Brown people. To learn more or join the waitlist, please visit www.latimer.ai.

