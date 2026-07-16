Racing America and PerfectVision Team Up to Bring High-Speed Internet to Racing's Hometowns

ShopLink powered by Chuzo named Official High-Speed Internet Partner of Racing America, extending connectivity to teams, sponsors, and the communities where grassroots racing lives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectVision today announced that ShopLink powered by Chuzo has been named the Official High-Speed Internet Partner of Racing America, giving racers, teams, sponsors, and fans one place to find and buy the internet service that fits where they live.

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Grassroots racing happens in small towns. The shops, the short tracks, the families who load up on Friday and drive four hours to make the green flag are, often, in exactly the places the broadband industry has been slowest to serve. ShopLink is built for that. Rather than represent a single provider, ShopLink is a marketplace that brings together the nation's leading internet, mobile, television, and connected home providers, so a customer can compare what is available at their address and buy it in one place.

The partnership spans Racing America's properties, including:

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA)

International GT

Formula Regional Americas Championship

Formula 4 United States Championship

Ligier Junior Formula Championship

ShopLink will be integrated across race weekends, digital platforms, hospitality, and partner engagement.

"At Racing America, we're committed to delivering the best possible experience for our fans, partners, teams, and race events both at the track and online. In today's connected world, fast, reliable internet is essential to powering live streaming, digital engagement, and the technologies that drive modern motorsports. We're proud to welcome ShopLink as our Official High-Speed Internet Provider and look forward to working together to showcase how advanced connectivity can enhance the motorsports experience while reaching passionate racing audiences across North America."- Scott Duncan, Chief Partnership Officer, Racing America

The partnership also extends beyond the fan. Racing America will introduce ShopLink to its team owners, sponsors, and business partners, both as a connectivity provider and as a workforce benefit, giving those companies a way to put ShopLink in front of their own employees.

"ShopLink was built on a simple idea, which is that the customer should not have to figure out the broadband market on their own," said Dwight Coates, Chief Information Officer of PerfectVision. "We bring the providers to one place, we show people what is actually available at their address, and we get out of the way. That works in a city, and it works forty miles down a county road, which is where a lot of this sport lives."

"Racing America has built something rare, and it starts at the top. Working alongside Colin Smith and Scott Duncan, what stood out to me was the culture they're creating and how much they care about the people who love this sport. Fans who live for race weekend, teams who pour everything into it, and families who build their lives around it. Connectivity is how all that holds together. It's how teams compete, how families stay close across the miles, and how a fan at home feels like they're right there in the stands." said Lang W. McDonald, Vice President of Business Development and Enablement at PerfectVision.

Racing America fans, teams, and partners can find high-speed internet and connectivity options built for the way they live and race at https://shoplink.chuzo.com/RacingAmerica

The partnership is effective immediately and will remain in place through the conclusion of the 2027 racing season.

About ShopLink powered by Chuzo

ShopLink powered by Chuzo, a PerfectVision company, is a direct-to-consumer marketplace where customers compare and purchase high-speed internet, mobile, television, and connected home services from the nation's leading providers in one place. ShopLink is also deployed as a private, co-branded marketplace for businesses and organizations offering connectivity as an employee benefit. Learn more at https://shoplink.chuzo.com/RacingAmerica

About PerfectVision

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, PerfectVision serves the connectivity industry across three verticals: Subscriber Acquisition, Connected Solutions, and Infrastructure. The company is a principal distributor and agent for the nation's leading broadband, wireless, satellite, and connected home providers, installs fiber, fixed wireless, and satellite for residential and commercial customers, and engineers and manufactures components for wireless network infrastructure.

About Racing America

Racing America unites a leading owner and operator of motorsports events with a premier digital-first motorsports media platform. Its portfolio includes The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.), Ligier Junior Formula Championship (Ligier JFC), International GT (IGT), and the industry-leading event registration platform MotorsportReg.com



Through RacingAmerica.TV and the 24/7 Racing America FAST Channel, the company delivers more than 250 live racing events annually, supported by a full production services arm, editorial division, and content distribution network. Blending racing tradition with innovation, Racing America connects drivers, teams, sponsors, and fans across professional and grassroots motorsports worldwide.



For more information, visit RacingAmerica.com

Media Contact

Lang W. McDonald

Vice President, Business Development & Enablement

PerfectVision

800.205.8620 ext. 4403

[email protected]

https://www.perfect-vision.com/

www.linkedin.com/in/langmcdonald

SOURCE PerfectVision