Racing Clutches Market size is set to grow by USD 599.85 million from 2024-2028, Multiple suppliers developing performance/racing clutches as a product portfolio boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global racing clutches market size is estimated to grow by USD 599.85 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6.95% during the forecast period. Multiple suppliers developing performance/racing clutches as a product portfolio is driving market growth, with a trend towards friction-less engine coupling with drive system. However, unregulated automotive aftermarket poses a challenge. Key market players include Ace Manufacturing and Parts Co., Advanced Clutch Technology Inc., AIM Corp., AP Racing Ltd, Australian Clutch Services Pty. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Clutch Masters Industries Inc., Competition Clutch Inc., EXEDY Corp., Helix Autosport Ltd., Holley Inc., Klaus Reinicke GmbH, OS Giken USA, Quarter Master, Schaeffler AG, SPEC Clutch Inc, Tilton Engineering Inc., TTV Industrial Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and FCC Co. ltd.

Racing Clutches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 599.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.83 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy Key companies profiled Ace Manufacturing and Parts Co., Advanced Clutch Technology Inc., AIM Corp., AP Racing Ltd, Australian Clutch Services Pty. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Clutch Masters Industries Inc., Competition Clutch Inc., EXEDY Corp., Helix Autosport Ltd., Holley Inc., Klaus Reinicke GmbH, OS Giken USA, Quarter Master, Schaeffler AG, SPEC Clutch Inc, Tilton Engineering Inc., TTV Industrial Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and FCC Co. ltd

Market Driver

The global racing clutches market is experiencing growth due to advancements in clutch technology. A new design eliminates the need for a clutch kit and friction plates, instead utilizing interlocking teeth for engine-transmission coupling. This innovation reduces weight, size, and energy losses, making it highly efficient and desirable for high-performance vehicles. Leading auto manufacturers in the US are developing this technology, set to revolutionize the industry and increase market size.

The Racing Clutches Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of motorsports. Drive systems play a crucial role in racing vehicles, and clutches are a vital component. Membrane clutches, dual clutch systems, and carbon clutches are trending in this market. Operating principles vary, with some using friction discs and others utilizing pressure plates.

Clutches must be precise and durable to handle the high torque and power output of racing engines. Carbon clutches offer lightweight and high-performance benefits, while membrane clutches provide smooth engagement. Quicker shifting and improved control are key factors driving demand for advanced clutches in the racing industry. Precise manufacturing and material science are essential to meet the stringent requirements of racing applications.

Market Challenges

• The aftermarket plays a significant role in enhancing technological performance in the automotive industry, particularly in the racing clutches market. However, this sector is plagued with counterfeit and underperforming products, often from China, which disrupt the market with low-cost offerings and technology degradation.

• The racing clutch, a vital transmission component, requires precise design angles, material grade, dimensions, and manufacturing processes to ensure high stiffness and endurance. The unregulated aftermarket poses a challenge due to the uncertainty of product sources and performance, potentially impacting the global racing clutches market during the forecast period.

• The Racing Clutches Market faces several challenges. One key challenge is the requirement for high performance and durability. Clutches must handle significant power and torque, while also providing smooth engagement and disengagement. Another challenge is the need for lightweight materials to reduce weight and improve acceleration. Additionally, cost is a significant factor, as high-performance clutches can be expensive.

• Regulations and safety standards also pose challenges, requiring clutches to meet strict performance and safety requirements. Finally, the market is highly competitive, with numerous manufacturers vying for market share. To stay competitive, companies must continually innovate and improve their products to meet the evolving needs of racers and performance enthusiasts.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Eco performance

1.2 High performance Application 2.1 OEMs

2.2 Aftermarkets Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Eco performance- The eco-performance segment in the global racing clutches market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance clutches. Factors such as consumer and industry environmental consciousness, stringent emissions regulations, and a focus on fuel efficiency are driving this trend. Companies like Exedy and ACT are responding with eco-friendly clutch series, utilizing advanced materials for improved performance and reduced environmental impact. This alignment with sustainability initiatives appeals to socially responsible consumers and contributes to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Racing Clutches Market encompasses various types of clutches designed for high-performance applications in motorsports and automotive technology. These clutches cater to Driving Members and Driven Members in dual-clutch systems, enabling superior performance under extreme conditions. Operating Members in racing transmissions and racing drivetrains benefit from advanced materials such as Carbon, Cerametallic, and Metallic for enhanced friction in both wet and dry environments.

Aftermarket buyers seek specialized clutches for engine technology upgrades, while racing cars and motorsports require lightweight materials and energy-efficient clutch designs to optimize power transfer and improve overall vehicle performance. Electric powertrains also necessitate advanced clutch solutions for seamless power transmission.

Market Research Overview

The Racing Clutches Market encompasses the production, supply, and distribution of clutches specifically designed for high-performance racing applications. These clutches differ from standard automotive clutches due to their ability to handle the increased power and torque generated in racing conditions. Materials such as carbon, ceramic, and Kevlar are commonly used in racing clutches to ensure durability and resistance to extreme temperatures.

The market for racing clutches is driven by the growing popularity of motorsports and the increasing demand for improved vehicle performance. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of lighter and more efficient clutches, further fueling market growth. The market for racing clutches is global in nature, with various regions including Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific contributing significantly to its growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Eco Performance



High Performance

Application

OEMs



Aftermarkets

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

