Racing Clutches Market Size to Grow by USD 504.31 Million, Ace Manufacturing and Parts Co. and Advanced Clutch Technology Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The racing clutches market size is expected to grow by USD 504.31 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.

Racing Clutches Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Racing Clutches Market 2022-2026

The racing clutches market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies friction-less engine coupling with the drive system as one of the prime trends in the racing clutches market during the next few years. Multiple suppliers developing performance/racing clutches as a product portfolio has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, unregulated aftermarket might hamper the market growth.

Racing Clutches Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Ace Manufacturing and Parts Co., Advanced Clutch Technology Inc., Australian Clutch Services Pty. Ltd., Brembo SpA, C U Custom Clutch Corp., Clutch Masters Industries Inc., Competition Clutch Inc., EXEDY Corp., Helix Autosport Ltd., Holley Inc., Klaus Reinicke GmbH, OS Giken USA, Quarter Master, S.P.E.C. Inc., Schaeffler AG, Tilton Engineering Inc., TTV Industrial Ltd., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Ace Manufacturing and Parts Co. - The company offers racing clutches such as premium drag for drag racing professionals.

Advanced Clutch Technology Inc. - The company offers racing clutches such as TS6 SPSS sport and perf street sprung.

Australian Clutch Services Pty. Ltd. - The company offers racing clutches such as euro clutch.

Brembo SpA - The company offers racing clutches such as RCS forged clutch master cylinder.

The company offers racing clutches such as RCS forged clutch master cylinder. Clutch Masters Industries Inc. - The company offers racing clutches such as BMW G80 M3 disc clutch kit.

Racing Clutches Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Eco Performance: The eco performance segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A clutch kit is segregated according to the engine power output of a vehicle. Eco-performance clutches are mainly used for vehicles that have engine power output in the range of 300hp-500hp. The automotive industry is led by standard vehicles. These vehicles have the largest average commute time and distance. The continuous operation of the engine, clutch, and transmission is considered for component selection.



High Performance

Geography

North America: North America will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US dominates the region in terms of R&D and sales volume of performance range vehicles, which is driving the regional market growth. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the racing clutches market in North America.

: will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US dominates the region in terms of R&D and sales volume of performance range vehicles, which is driving the regional market growth. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the racing clutches market in .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Racing Clutches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist racing clutches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the racing clutches market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the racing clutches market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of racing clutches market vendors

Racing Clutches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 504.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.47 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Manufacturing and Parts Co., Advanced Clutch Technology Inc., Australian Clutch Services Pty. Ltd., Brembo SpA, C U Custom Clutch Corp., Clutch Masters Industries Inc., Competition Clutch Inc., EXEDY Corp., Helix Autosport Ltd., Holley Inc., Klaus Reinicke GmbH, OS Giken USA, Quarter Master, S.P.E.C. Inc., Schaeffler AG, Tilton Engineering Inc., TTV Industrial Ltd., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

