Racing Clutches Market size to grow by USD 599.85 million with a CAGR of 6.95% from 2023 to 2028

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The racing clutches market is estimated to grow by USD 599.85 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.95%. The racing clutches market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. The Racing Clutches Market focuses on specialized clutches for high-performance vehicles used in racing or demanding driving. It includes eco and high-performance clutches for both manufacturers and aftermarket buyers. Growth factors include the luxury performance vehicle industry's expansion and advancements in engine technology. Challenges involve slow integration into mass vehicle markets and the need for performance and comfort optimization for luxury cars. North America and Europe, especially countries like the US, Germany, and the UK, significantly contribute to this market's growth. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Racing Clutches Market 2024-2028
The exponential growth within the super-luxury performance vehicle industry serves as a significant factor driving the racing clutches market. The rising demand for high-performance automotive clutches, particularly in racing cars and motorsports, is boosting the growth of the market. Racing transmissions and clutch pressure plates, significant components in racing drivetrains and racing gearboxes, witness amplified traction in the aftermarket clutches. This inclination towards specialized racing components highlights the dynamic growth of the racing clutches market.

Company Offering:

  • Ace Manufacturing and Parts Co: The company offers racing clutches such as circle track clutches and drag racing clutches for drag racing professionals.
  • Advanced Clutch Technology Inc: The company offers racing clutches such as TS6 SPSS sport and perf street sprung.
  • Australian Clutch Services Pty. Ltd: The company offers racing clutches such as Xtreme Clutch for high horsepower street, drift, race, rally or drag cars.
A few prominent companies that offer racing clutches market are Ace Manufacturing and Parts Co., Advanced Clutch Technology Inc., AIM Corp., AP Racing Ltd, Australian Clutch Services Pty. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Clutch Masters Industries Inc., Competition Clutch Inc., EXEDY Corp., Helix Autosport Ltd., Holley Inc., Klaus Reinicke GmbH, OS Giken USA, Quarter Master, Schaeffler AG, SPEC Clutch Inc, Tilton Engineering Inc., TTV Industrial Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and FCC Co. ltd. 

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.  Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is Europe. There is tremendous growth of the market in this region as Europe contributes the maximum to the automotive industry performance research and development (R&D).

  • Key Trend -  An instrumental trend influencing the racing clutches market involves the evolution towards frictionless engine coupling within drive systems. This trend manifests in drag racing clutches and track-ready clutches, dual-disc clutches crafted from advanced clutch disc materials like carbon fiber clutches. Leveraging racing technology, these high-torque clutches, paired with launch control systems, are part of racing clutch kits. The shift towards lightweight clutches and its components, including racing flywheels, defines the contemporary growth of the racing clutches market.
  • Major Challenges -  One of the significant challenges impeding racing clutches market growth is the limited adoption within the low-volume segment. This challenge intersects with the domain of motorsport engineering and performance upgrades for racing driveline components. While competition clutches cater to high-performance vehicles, the struggle lies in expanding the market among clutch manufacturers. Enhancing friction materials and clutch systems confronts the obstacle of wider acceptance in clutch pedal assemblies, a substantial challenge to industry expansion.

 Market Segmentation

The eco performance segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The eco-performance segment in the global racing clutches market can be referred to as environmentally friendly, sustainable, and high-performance clutches designed to meet both performance and ecological standards. In addition, the demand for eco-performance clutches is increasing due to several factors, reflecting a broader trend toward sustainability in the automotive industry. Furthermore, growing environmental consciousness among consumers and the automotive industry has led to increased demand for sustainable solutions.

Packaged Shredded Wheat Cereal Market to increase by USD 46.85 thousand between 2023 to 2028; Increasing internet and e-commerce users drives the market - Technavio

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market size to grow by USD 3.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Burco Inc., Continental AG and FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH, and many more - Technavio

