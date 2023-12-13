RACING FOR ALS FINISHES WITH A RECORD-BREAKING SEASON

News provided by

Racing for ALS

13 Dec, 2023, 12:26 ET

Dave's Race 5th Gen was the highlight, raising over $255,000, with all events raising a combined $465,000!

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing for ALS has completed all six planned fundraising events of the year. Bringing together hundreds of friends, family, donors, and advocates in their fight for a cure for ALS!   

June 30- July 1, 2023Dave's Race 5th Gen, Racing for ALS's signature event took place at the Virginia International Raceway.

  • 100 Drivers and more than 250 family and friends were in attendance.
  • $255,991 was raised via this event.
  • The race was named for the charity's co-founder, David R. Lloyd Jr., who sadly was lost to ALS just a few weeks after the event.

For more information about Racing for ALS's impact, upcoming events, or how to donate to their #EndALS cause, go to www.racingforals.com. 100% of donations go toward finding a cure through the Triple Target Fund.

Racing for ALS utilizes high-performance driving events to build ALS awareness and to battle ALS head-on with a Triple Target Funding model that supports the focused pharma research of ALS TDI, the no placebo clinical trials run by the Duke ALS Clinic, and by funding individual ALS patients in need via our RFALS Patient Assistance Funds.

Media Contact: Marian Bradley
[email protected]
(919) 610-7913

SOURCE Racing for ALS

