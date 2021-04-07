Racing For Heroes selects Gen2 Technologies as a Key Technology Partner

SPARKS, Nev., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: MNIZ) is proud to announce that it has been selected as a key Technology Partner of Racing For Heroes (RFH) a national nonprofit devoted to helping veterans of the military impacted by the seen and unseen wounds of war including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

As a key technology partner, Gen2 Technologies will be contributing its cutting-edge Iris camera and other technologies to the RFH team. Furthermore, the Gen2 logo will proudly be displayed on the Racing For Heroes car.

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, CEO of Gen2 Technologies stated, "We are honoured to give back what we can to our courageous veterans. Our technology is at their service."

Mr. Daniel Serruya, COO and Head of Sales Iris Media Network added, "We are excited that we will bring Racing For Heroes into the Iris Media Network. We are also looking forward to our company logo being displayed on the Racing For Heroes Late Model #773 car – their Tribute Car, which will proudly be on display as they race in the Steel Bandits Late Model Dirt Series across the United States."

Dr. Bett Morash, Executive Director of RFH and retired U.S. Naval Officer, stated, "Our partners at Gen2 Technologies have exactly the type of system we need to enhance the immersive experience of our Motorsports Therapy Program (MTP). MTP is designed to give veterans a controlled experience of adrenaline rush and risk to stimulate the brain in a way that many of our fellow veteran warriors need to heal from war. For example, Iris's future expansion to monitor heart rate and other variables will allow for our medical practitioners to monitor and assess, as well as fans of the sport to be part of the experience in a new personal way."

For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: [email protected]

For further queries on Racing For Heroes programs please email: [email protected]

Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aims to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) covering camera, radio, distribution and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will offer a superior user experience addressing a number of use cases across consumer, corporate and governmental end-markets. Our innovative first-mover Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to disrupt the market for sports content and social media. Our IP focused on eKYC and best of breed aim / click / capture of still and video imagery directly into blockchain-enabled native format aims to address the high-potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior NFT creation and management platforms.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on Gen2 Technologies Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

[email protected]

brkgen2.com

(440) 597-6150

SOURCE Gen2 Technologies Inc.