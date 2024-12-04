Racing Optics® Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation with Revolutionary Windshield Defense® for Iconic Vehicles

The industry's only three-layer windshield protection film is an affordable alternative to spending thousands on replacements.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing Optics®, the industry leader in advanced protective film technology for windshields, today announced the availability of its Windshield Defense® system for three more of the world's most rugged and adventure-ready vehicles: the Ford® Bronco®, Mercedes-Benz® G-Wagon®, and INEOS® Grenadier®. These models build on the tremendous success and popularity of the company's line of windshield film products, which has already protected thousands of Jeep® Wrangler® and Jeep® Gladiator® models on the road. Designed to handle extreme conditions, this innovative product protects windshields from chips, cracks, and pitting while maintaining unmatched clarity and durability—perfect for any adventure on or off the beaten path.

At this year's Performance Racing Industry Show (PRI), December 12-14, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Racing Optics will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Since its inception, the company has showcased its groundbreaking products and solidified its position as a trusted innovator in motorsports and beyond at PRI.

Drivers of iconic off-road vehicles know the challenges of harsh environments and tough terrain. Whether navigating rocky trails or enduring daily wear and tear, Windshield Defense by Racing Optics provides unrivaled protection with its multi-layer protective film system, originally developed for motorsports. Each film layer safeguards the windshield while preserving crystal-clear visibility. When the top layer wears out, simply peel it away to reveal a fresh protective surface—extending the windshield's life and eliminating costly replacements.

What Sets Windshield Defense® Apart?

Unlike competitors offering single-layer windshield protection, Racing Optics' multi-layer film system ensures longer-lasting, customizable protection. Each layer provides an independent shield, meaning when one layer is damaged, it can be easily removed to reveal a fresh layer underneath. This innovative approach eliminates the need for repeated replacements, saving time and money while maintaining consistent clarity. Designed with advanced hydrophobic coatings, UV protection, and optical-grade materials, Windshield Defense stands out as the most durable and effective solution on the market.

Key Benefits of Windshield Defense

There are several ways that Windshield Defense protects windshields and delivers peace of mind:

Multi-Layer Protection: Shields against chips, cracks, and scratches caused by road debris or other rugged conditions.

Custom Fit: Pre-cut kits designed specifically for the Ford Bronco, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, INEOS Grenadier, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Gladiator ensure a seamless installation and precise fit.

Hydrophobic Coating: Repels water, dirt, and grime, enhancing visibility even in extreme weather.

UV Protection: Blocks up to 99% of harmful UV rays, preserving interior quality and protecting occupants.

Effortless Maintenance: Peel-away layers could eliminate the hassle of windshield replacements, keeping your vehicle ready for its next adventure.

"Celebrating 25 years in the industry and being part of the PRI Show since its founding underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Chris Colton, Chief Applications Engineer at Racing Optics. "Vehicle owners expect their automobiles to perform in all environments, and Windshield Defense delivers the protection needed to match those expectations. Whether you're driving a Ford® Bronco® through mountain trails, taking a G-Wagon® along city streets, exploring the countryside in a Grenadier®, or conquering trails in a Jeep®, our technology ensures your windshield is always ready for the journey ahead."

Available Models

As of this release, Windshield Defense is available for these models:

Ford ® Bronco ®

Bronco Mercedes-Benz ® G-Wagon ®

G-Wagon Ineos ® Grenadier ®

Grenadier Jeep ® Wrangler ® (TJ, JK, JL)

Wrangler (TJ, JK, JL) Jeep® Gladiator® (JT)

To learn more about these products and how to purchase them, visit windshielddefense.com .

Through January 5, 2025, customers can get 20% off their order when they buy directly from the Windshield Defense website at windshielddefense.com .

About Racing Optics

Celebrating 25 years of innovation, Racing Optics is the global leader in multi-layer protective film technology, trusted in industries ranging from motorsports to healthcare. Racing Optics continues to set the standard for durability, clarity, and cutting-edge solutions for vehicles and equipment worldwide.

For more information or to purchase Windshield Defense, visit windshielddefense.com .

