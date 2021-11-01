Racing Optics Offers Dealers and Installers Its WINDSHIELD DEFENSE™ KIT, Which Includes Its Multi-Layer Windshield Film System Which Provides Three Individually Removable Layers, Bundled with Everything Required for a Proper Installation in 10 Minutes or Less

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing Optics, Inc . the windshield industry leader in multi-layer, removable windshield films, will feature its WINDSHIELD DEFENSE™ KIT , which includes a vehicle specific, 3-layer, pre-cut and pre-formed, windshield system, which protects windshields from breaking, cracking, and pitting. The kit includes everything required to provide dealers, installers, and their customers with a quality installation.

Racing Optics' Windshield Defense™ the best tear off system in the world is now available for Jeep. Multiple removable layers protects original glass and hard-earned trail badges; high optical performance. Windshield Defense™ by Racing Optics, Inc. is a protective film stack with 3 individually removable layers. Each layer protects windshields from breaking, cracking, and pitting independently. Peel off the used layer to reveal the next, and get back on the road quickly. Windshield Defense™ is available in both easy-to-install kits-pre-cut, pre-formed, and vehicle-specific-or in bulk rolls that can be stocked, manually cut, and formed to fit nearly any vehicle.

An estimated 14 million windshields are replaced every year in the US alone, making Windshield Defense™ a solid alternative to replacing damaged windshields, and reducing the time, expense, and frustration related to replacing a windshield.

WINDSHIELD DEFENSE™ KITs are available for popular vehicle windshields including Ford F Series, Toyota, Tesla, BMW, Jeep , and many more. The multi-layer material is pre-cut and pre-formed to specific windshield specifications, making for an easy and quick installation. WINDSHIELD DEFENSE™ is also available in bulk rolls for dealers who may require larger volumes.

Racing Optics' process is simple; dealers order a vehicle specific kit, Racing Optics cuts, forms and delivers the kit which is then installed on customer windshields.

"Our goal is to provide an easy to install solution that can protect a large segment of the market, while providing peace of mind to installers and their customers." - said Christophe Fremont, Chairman of The Board at Racing Optics, Inc.

"Embedded ADAS Technology and the popularity of large panoramic windshields, coupled with complex shapes, continues to drive up the cost of OEM windshields. Windshield Defense provides a solid alternative to windshield replacements, while creating a new market opportunity using an American made product." added Fremont.

For PPF dealers and window film installers, WINDSHIELD DEFENSE™ is an ideal complement to their business as it provides an additional source of profitable and recurring revenue. The Racing Optics, team encourages attendees of The SEMA Show to visit booth # 50101 for an installation demonstration or schedule a meeting .

Earlier this year, Racing Optics announced that it had become an official partner of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES making them the official Aeroscreen and helmet protective solution. "Our industry-leading technology is trusted by racing teams and professional drivers to help them see clearly and maintain a focus on safety and performance. Our company is now bringing that same tear-off technology, born from racing to the consumer vehicle market" said Racing Optics, President Bart Wilson.

Racing Optics, Inc. has a deep heritage in motorsports going back to the 1940s. Founded in 1999, Racing Optics, is a trusted industry source whenever visibility is critical.

From the beginning, RO has been helping our customers see more clearly, focusing on safety and performance. Its multi-layer, removable optical films have been a game-changer for racing, medical, military, and various other industrial applications. Our made-in-the-USA surface protection business extends our expertise and innovation in the laminated film to protect valuable public and commercial surfaces.

