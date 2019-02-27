Racing Radios Announces SRO Motorsports America Partnership

FOREST PARK, Ga., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing Radios announces a new partnership with SRO Motorsports America as the Official Two-Way Services Provider for Blancpain GT World Challenge America. With a long history of service and support for professional racing worldwide, Racing Radios has partnered with SRO Motorsports America to provide on-site radio communication services and support for SRO Motorsports America participants, teams, and suppliers for 2019.

Racing Radios is recognized as the leader in two-way racing communications worldwide. With locations in both Georgia (Forest Park) and North Carolina (Mooresville), Racing Radios caters to all forms of motorsports and is continuing to push the evolution of two-way radio communications.

For more information: Visit RacingRadios.com for support schedule and paddock locations. Visit World-Challenge.com for Blancpain GT World Challenge America event and ticket information.

Media Contact:

Chris Thornton

Phone: 1.800.669.1522

Email: chris.thornton@racingradios.com

SOURCE Racing Radios

http://RacingRadios.com

