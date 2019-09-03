Rack Room Shoes Announces 2019 Real Teacher of the Year Contest

About the 2019 Real Teacher of the Year Contest

The Real Teacher of the Year Contests asks individuals to answer the question, "How does/did your favorite teacher encourage you to achieve real life goals?"

During the Real Teacher of the Year contest, parents, guardians, PTA members and other adults who are 18 years of age and older, are encouraged to submit a video or photo, accompanied by a short paragraph, explaining why the teacher they nominated is deserving of recognition.

Uploads will be accepted Tuesday, September 3 through Friday, October 4 , and individuals can submit entries directly online at https://1.shortstack.com/R9Vqp4.

According to Jan Mauldin, Director of Corporate Marketing for Rack Room Shoes, the Real Teacher of the Year Contest allows people to say 'thank you' by recognizing teachers who have made an influential impact in their lives. Additionally, it affords them the opportunity to give back to their schools in a unique way.

"Rack Room Shoes is committed to connecting with the communities we serve. We are eager to see all the wonderful teachers who are deserving of this award be highlighted in a very special way," said Mauldin.



Grand Prize Details

The top 5 winning teachers' schools will receive a $10,000 technology grant – to be used towards technological upgrades.

The five winning teachers will each receive Free Shoes for a Year, which is equivalent to a $45 store voucher for 12 consecutive months.

store voucher for 12 consecutive months. Public voting will take place Monday, October 21 through Friday, November 1 on the contest site: https://1.shortstack.com/R9Vqp4

through on the contest site: Winners will be notified by Rack Room Shoes by Monday, November 18, 2019 .

. A special presentation will be held at the top 5 winning schools in December 2019 .

About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is the family footwear retailer of choice. Known as an innovator in the shoe industry for more than 90 years, Rack Room Shoes offers a wide selection of nationally recognized and private brands of great shoes for men, women and children in comfort, dress, casual and athletic categories. For more information, visit www.rackroomshoes.com.

