Rack Room Shoes Announces Winners of 2023 Teacher of the Year Contest

Teachers recognized for their exceptional dedication and impact on students' lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rack Room Shoes has announced the winners of its annual Teacher of the Year Contest, recognizing educators who have made a significant difference in the lives of their students. The five outstanding winners are Carlee Guthrie, Rebecca Yaple, Jasmine Henry, Ricardo Mendez, and Taren David.

The 2023 Teacher of the Year Contest began with an open call for nominations, inviting individuals from across the country to share stories of their favorite teachers and how these educators have positively influenced their lives or the lives of their children. More than 250 teachers were nominated, each deserving recognition for their exceptional dedication. After a public vote period, the five winning teachers were chosen.

  • Carlee Guthrie, kindergarten teacher at Lewis Carroll Elementary School in Merritt Island, Florida
  • Rebecca Yaple, Verizon Innovative Learning Lab lead teacher and mentor at Bayside Middle School in Virginia Beach, Virginia
  • Jasmine Henry, dance teacher at Legacy Middle School in Orlando, Florida
  • Ricardo Mendez, 6th-grade science teacher at John Drugan School in El Paso, Texas
  • Taren David, 4th-grade teacher at Copeland Elementary School in Augusta, Georgia

The Rack Room Shoes Teacher of the Year Contest, held annually, allows customers to nominate deserving teachers who have made a positive and influential impact. Each winning teacher is awarded a $10,000 grant for their school, along with a $500 Rack Room Shoes gift card.

"We are honored to recognize these exceptional teachers who have gone above and beyond to shape the lives of their students," said Brenda Christmon, Senior Director of Brand Communication at Rack Room Shoes. "Their dedication, passion, and commitment to education inspire us all. Through this contest, we aim to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

In previous years of the contest, the schools in need of technology used their grants to buy laptops for classrooms, and even equipped an entire special needs classroom with new desks. The Teacher of the Year Contest is a testament to Rack Room Shoes' commitment to making an impact in the communities we serve.

About Rack Room Shoes
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 520 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.

Media Contacts:
Brenda Christmon
704-491-1850
[email protected]

SOURCE RACK ROOM SHOES

