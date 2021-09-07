Rack Room Shoes Opens Call for Nominations 2021 Teacher of the Year Contest

About the 2021 Teacher of the Year Contest

The Teacher of the Year Contests asks individuals to answer the question, "How does/did your favorite teacher encourage you to achieve real-life goals?"

During the Teacher of the Year contest, parents, guardians, PTA members, and other adults 18 years of age and older are encouraged to submit a video or photo, accompanied by a short paragraph explaining why the teacher they nominated is deserving of recognition.

Nominations will be accepted Tuesday, Sept, 7 through Friday, Oct. 8 , and individuals can submit entries directly online on the contest website .

The Teacher of the Year Contest allows customers to say 'thank you' by recognizing teachers who have made a positive impact in their lives and enables them to give back to their schools in a unique way.

"Rack Room Shoes has a long history of giving back to the communities we serve. Honoring teachers – especially after a year that required them to be more agile, flexible, and creative than ever before – is a natural extension of our commitment to celebrating those who assist, encourage, and help others without expecting anything in return," said Brenda Christmon, Senior Director of Brand Communications. "We are eager to learn the stories of how teachers have gone above and beyond to connect with students during a season that was anything but normal."



Grand Prize Details

The top 5 winning teachers' schools will receive a $10,000 grant – to be used towards technological upgrades for their school.

The five winning teachers will each receive Free Shoes for a Year, which is equivalent to a $45 store voucher for 12 consecutive months.

Public voting will take place Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Nov. 5 on the contest site .

Rack Room Shoes will announce the winners on Monday, Nov. 22 .

About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for nearly 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 500 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.

Media Contacts:

Kim Banks

704-953-9303

[email protected]

Brenda Christmon

704-491-1850

[email protected]

SOURCE Rack Room Shoes