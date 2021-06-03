Rack Room Shoes Partners with Military Makeover with Montel to Honor Disabled Marine Veteran, Wife

"Getting to have a shopping spree was a total surprise! We were so excited to be able to walk around the store and pick out any shoes we wanted," said Heather. "I have been wearing the Madden Girl fuzzy slipper slides every day. I got a pair in every color and they are perfect to walk around the house and run errands in. I also love my Dr. Martens and Michael loves his new Nike sneakers, he wears them almost every day! I always dreamed of a shoe shopping spree, and it was simply amazing."

In addition to the shopping spree, Michael and Heather received a $500 gift card to Rack Room Shoes for future footwear purchases.

The episode airs Friday, June 4, at 7:30 a.m. EST on Lifetime TV.

"We truly value the sacrifice and service of our veterans, and it is an honor to recognize Michael and Heather through this partnership with Military Makeover," said Mark Lardie, President and CEO of Rack Room Shoes. "Rack Room Shoes has a long history of honoring veterans and their communities through our Rack Room Shoes Gives program."

About Michael and Heather

Michael – a 100 percent permanently disabled combat veteran – joined the Marine Corps shortly after September 11, 2001. In August of 2004, he was involved in a nearly month-long battle in Iraq where he manned his weapon while exposed to continual mortar and sniper fire for more than 10 hours in temperatures reaching over 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

During the battle, grenade fragments hit Michael, resulting in severe PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and injury to his knee, ankle, and back.

He received commendations for his actions, including aggressively maneuvering the Marines into better positions and moving his comrade to safety before returning to the fight. Michael also accepted the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with a "V" for Valor for heroic achievement for his conduct under fire.

Heather's nursing career had just begun during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. She continues to care for intensive-care COVID-19 patients and believes this is her call to duty and time to serve, just as her husband Michael did in the military.

Their wedding was scheduled for May 2020, but they had to cancel their plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They went to the courthouse to marry but were able to have their wedding and celebrate with family and friends in May 2021.

The program airs on Lifetime TV runs in syndication on the American Forces TV Network, and is available 24 hours a day on militarymakeover.tv.

In 2020, Rack Room Shoes partnered with Military Makeover to honor a family of five in Lincolnton, N.C. To further honor the country's veterans, Rack Room Shoes increased the brand's military discount from 10% to 20% on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day. Veterans and their families can continue to receive a 10% discount every Tuesday at all locations.

About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for nearly 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 500 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.

