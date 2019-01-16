Racket, Inc. Launches Revolutionary Karaoke Video & Photo Booth
Jan 16, 2019, 09:00 ET
CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Racket Studios is evolving event entertainment with the launch of the first booth that combines Karaoke Video Recording, Video Messaging with an interactive Photo Booth:
- Karaoke Video Recording – Guests can choose from thousands of karaoke songs to record their very own music video. The booth comes with 4 sets of performance mics and headphones to share the fun with friends.
- Video Messaging – Record a personalized video to be shared with the event host or anyone! Users have up to 60 seconds to record their message.
- Photo Booth – And of course Racket takes photos. Guests can choose from a variety of props and editing features and get unlimited prints during each event.
- Customized Text Links - All karaoke videos, video messages and photos are sent to guests' phones via texts immediately.
Racket is bringing disruptive technology to the photo booth industry that has seen little meaningful innovation since its start. The company is targeting the growing event service market including:
- Weddings – Over 2.1 million weddings per year in the US with the average cost of a wedding at $33,000 and rising
- Corporate Events - $5bn and growing at 3%
- Bar/Bat Mitzvahs – Estimated 1 million bar/bat mitzvahs in the US annually
- Music Festivals
- Birthdays
- Entertainment Venues
"We are excited to launch a very differentiated product into the very large event market" said Allan Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Racket, Inc. To drive growth, Racket will be selling its booth and licensing its technology to event entertainment companies & entrepreneurs looking to start their own business or generate extra income part-time. Riding of the popularity of musically oriented social media platforms such as Tik Tok and Smule, Racket expects to see rapid adoption of their technology in 2019. The company has a comprehensive marketing plan in place including aggressive geo-targeted digital and social media campaigns. Racket will be exhibiting at the Photo Booth Expo in Las Vegas February 24-27, 2019 in booths 527/529.
About Racket, Inc.
Racket, Inc. is based in Charleston, SC and was co-founded by Allan Jones. Allan previously founded Reis & Irvy's Frozen Yogurt Kiosks which was sold to Generation NEXT in 2016. The brand is currently worth about $60 million.
