Racket Sports Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 733.2 million from 2024-2028, Increase in number of racket sports courts worldwide boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global racket sports equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 733.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period. Increase in number of racket sports courts worldwide is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased use of nanomaterials in racket sports equipment. However, increase in popularity of e-sports poses a challenge. Key market players include ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Ashaway Line and Twine Mfg Co, ASICS Corp., Babolat, Dunlop International Europe Ltd., Gamma Sports, Gearbox Inc, Harrow Sports, Head, Karakal Worldwide Ltd., KC Kinetic Solutions LLC, Klipper USA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Pacific Holding GmbH, PowerAngle LLC, Solinco Sports, Tecnifibre, Victor Rackets Ind. Corp., Volkl Tennis, and Yonex Co. Ltd..

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market 2024-2028

Racket Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.62% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 733.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Key companies profiled ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Ashaway Line and Twine Mfg Co, ASICS Corp., Babolat, Dunlop International Europe Ltd., Gamma Sports, Gearbox Inc, Harrow Sports, Head, Karakal Worldwide Ltd., KC Kinetic Solutions LLC, Klipper USA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Pacific Holding GmbH, PowerAngle LLC, Solinco Sports, Tecnifibre, Victor Rackets Ind. Corp., Volkl Tennis, and Yonex Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The racket sports equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing preference for lightweight and high-performance equipment. Carbon fiber is replacing traditional materials in the manufacture of rackets, providing greater flexibility and strength. Nanotechnology is also being utilized to enhance durability and performance, with companies like YONEX and HEAD Sport using carbon nanotubes and graphene in their products. This technology offers advantages such as reduced weight, increased stiffness, and improved resistance to friction and abrasion. The use of these advanced materials has led to the production of premium rackets for professional players.

The racket sports equipment market is currently experiencing significant growth, with trends leaning towards lightweight and durable materials. Tennis, badminton, and squash are popular sports driving this demand. Segments include rackets, balls, shoes, and protective gear. Tech-savvy players prefer smart rackets with sensors for improved performance.

Sponsorship deals and celebrity endorsements also impact market trends. Spending on sports equipment is expected to continue increasing, especially in developing countries. The market is competitive with major players offering innovative solutions to meet consumer needs. Overall, the racket sports equipment industry is thriving and shows no signs of slowing down.

Market Challenges

The global racket sports equipment market may experience a decline during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity and growth of the e-sports industry. Factors contributing to this trend include the high penetration of mobile gaming and its lucrative business model, which generates revenue through in-app purchases.

Additionally, professional gamers are receiving visas similar to athletes, making e-sports an attractive alternative to traditional sports. Major e-sports vendors have intensified their development and marketing efforts, potentially diverting consumer attention and resources away from racket sports equipment.

The racket sports equipment market faces several challenges. Tennis, badminton, squash, and racquetball each have unique requirements. Shoes, clothes, and rackets are essential for players. Quality and durability are key concerns. Cost is a significant factor, especially for clubs and institutions. Suppliers must cater to various specifications and regulations. Logistics and inventory management are complex issues.

Flexibility and customization are essential to meet diverse customer needs. Effective marketing and branding are crucial to stand out in a competitive market. Innovation and technology play a vital role in enhancing performance and player experience. Overall, the racket sports equipment industry requires a strategic approach to address these challenges and thrive in the market.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Tennis equipment

2.2 Badminton equipment

2.3 Squash equipment Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The global racket sports equipment market comprises monobrand stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores. Monobrand stores, owned by product manufacturing companies, offer a wide range of branded products and attract a large customer base. North American vendors, such as Nike and Adidas, invest in new monobrand stores to boost D2C sales. Retail chains like Tesco, Walmart, and Target have dedicated sports equipment segments.

Specialty stores provide an exclusive product mix and have seen steady growth. Retail formats are essential for market expansion, offering product information and customer engagement. Despite online competition, retail stores remain crucial due to their role in product education and customer service, particularly in rural areas with low internet penetration.

Research Analysis

The Racket Sports Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products catering to various sports such as Squash, Tennis, Racquetball, Badminton, Table tennis, and Pickleball. These sports require specific equipment including Rackets, Balls, Nets, Shoes, and Racket bags. The preference among Generation Z and Millennial consumers for Lightweight equipment and E-commerce platforms has led to a surge in demand for Lightweight fabric apparels, Protective gears, and Caddies.

Global sports players participate in numerous International tournaments showcasing their skills with Hollow rubber balls in sports like Squash and Table tennis, while Lawn tennis and Badminton players use Tennis balls. The market also includes Sports equipment for Real racquetball and Paddle sports. Overall, the Racket sports Equipment Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that continues to innovate and cater to the needs of athletes and enthusiasts alike.

Market Research Overview

The Racket Sports Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products used in various racket-based sports such as tennis, squash, badminton, and racquetball. These equipment include racquets, balls, shoes, protective gear, and other accessories. The market is driven by several factors including increasing participation in racket sports, technological advancements in equipment design, and growing health consciousness among consumers.

Segments of the market include types of sports and geographical regions. Strategies for market growth include product innovation, pricing strategies, and distribution channels. The market is expected to show steady growth in the coming years due to the rising popularity of racket sports and the continuous development of advanced equipment.

