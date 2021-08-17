RackTop Systems Named Sample Vendor for Cyberstorage in Gartner® Report: Hype Cycle™ for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2021

FULTON, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RackTop Systems, a leading and innovative provider of data storage solutions which actively defend against ransomware and insider threats, today announced the company has been named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2021 for its offering. The report recognizes the need for prioritizing the inclusion of Cyberstorage into storage products above backup and disaster recovery measures.

RackTop logo Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner defines the emerging market, "Cyberstorage protects unstructured storage system data against ransomware attacks through early detection and blocking of attacks and aids in recovery through analytics to pinpoint when an attack started. The solutions can be pure software, a dedicated appliance or fully integrated with the data storage solution." It is important because, "ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common, requiring the adoption or deployment of cybersecurity tools for active defense. Although numerous solutions are available for endpoint protection, back-end protection largely fails due to a lack of solutions. Network-attached storage (NAS) and scale-out file system storage provides inadequate protection from malicious deletion or encryption of data. Cyberstorage provides active defense against cyber attack on unstructured data." Gartner further identified key market drivers, "by 2024, large enterprises will triple the unstructured data stored as file or object storage on-premises, at the edge or in the public cloud, compared with 2020. This massive growth in unstructured data demands better protection against threats such as ransomware."

The report recognizes common obstacles to adopting cybersecurity tools for active defense, including the lack of capabilities from some of the most widely deployed products, as well as considerable investment in existing infrastructure which may not have these features in their storage products.

RackTop's BrickStor Security Platform (SP) is the only software defined primary data storage solution that can actively defend an organization's files from the most severe cyber threats and take active measures to stop ransomware, data theft, and malicious insiders in real time. BrickStor SP stores and protects Enterprise data at the edge, the core, or in the cloud. It is available as an on-premises solution, or as a virtual edition to be deployed on the customer's existing infrastructure, or in the public cloud. BrickStor SP can also augment existing storage and enhance your prior SAN and S3 compatible object storage investments.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals.

View a complimentary copy of the Hype Cycle report to learn more about RackTop Systems' unique features, among other provider offerings, at https://resources.racktopsystems.com/gartner-research.

Additional resources

- Access the full Hype Cycle report here

- Explore RackTop Systems here

- Request more information here

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2021, Julia Palmer, 22 July 2021. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About RackTop Systems

RackTop Systems, a leading and innovative provider of data security solutions in the Cyberstorage market, is headquartered in Fulton, MD and offers expertise in North America. Learn more information at www.racktopsystems.com.

Media Contact

Erin Knapp

Matter Communications for RackTop Systems

[email protected]

617-502-6546

SOURCE RackTop Systems

Related Links

http://www.racktopsystems.com

