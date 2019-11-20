RACO publishes white paper on Cloud-Based SCADA capabilities

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RACO Manufacturing and Engineering Co., a leading provider of field-proven remote monitoring, reporting and alarm notification systems, has published a new white paper, "Information Delivery for Remote Monitoring Systems." The paper analyzes how remote monitoring systems function on a variety of communication platforms, from traditional landlines through the most advanced Cloud-Based SCADA systems. This paper extends a previous white paper that explored earlier technologies.

Readers will learn how Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) technologies have evolved to keep up with changes in telecommunications and consumer demands. A detailed chart indicates the functionalities available in systems built on landline, cellular wireless, Cloud-Based Alarm and Cloud-Based SCADA systems. Functionalities examined include service availability, installation requirements, alarm notifications, inquiry on demand, future proofing and costs, among others.

The paper also includes a reference guide to help readers evaluate how their priorities align with their options.

Download the free white paper at racoman.com/pressreleases.html

