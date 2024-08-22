Ractigen Therapeutics Announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) granted to RAG-18 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Becker Muscular Dystrophy

NANTONG and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ractigen Therapeutics, a pioneering developer of small activating RNA (saRNA) therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to RAG-18, one of the company's lead saRNA product candidates. This designation follows the recent Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) granted to RAG-18 last month, further solidifying the potential of this novel therapeutic strategy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD) caused by any mutation of the DMD gene. These milestones establish RAG-18 as the world's first saRNA drug to achieve such significant regulatory recognition from the FDA.

Orphan drug designation is granted by the FDA to a drug or biologic intended to treat a rare disease or condition, which generally includes a disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 individuals in the U.S. The designation provides companies with development incentives, including a seven-year marketing exclusivity from the date of market approval and a waiver of the New Drug Application fee.

Dr. Long-Cheng Li, Founder and CEO of Ractigen Therapeutics, stated: "Receiving FDA Orphan Drug Designation marks a pivotal achievement for RAG-18. Combined with the recent Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, it reflects the groundbreaking work we're doing with RNA activation and reinforces our commitment to making a real difference in the lives of those affected by rare diseases. This recognition fuels our determination to push forward with RAG-18's development, aiming to bring innovative and life-changing treatments to DMD and BMD patients around the world."

About RAG-18

RAG-18 is a first of its kind saRNA candidate designed to specifically target and activate UTRN gene expression in muscle cells via RNAa mechanism. The utrophin protein encoded by the UTRN gene is structurally and functionally similar to dystrophin, and its upregulation could potentially serve as a functional replacement for the missing dystrophin in DMD muscle cells, providing treatment for all DMD patients regardless of the specific mutation location. Preclinical data indicate that RAG-18, delivered through subcutaneous injection utilizing Ractigen's proprietary LiCOTM (lipid-conjugated oligonucleotide) technology, has effectively mitigated muscle damage, demonstrating significant potential in treating DMD patients. RAG-18 has recently received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the U.S. FDA in July this year.

About DMD and BMD

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD) are severe genetic disorders caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene, leading to the absence or insufficiency of functional dystrophin protein. This protein is essential for muscle fiber stability. Without it, muscle cells are easily damaged and cannot repair themselves, resulting in progressive muscle weakness and degeneration. The dystrophin gene, the largest in the human body, contains 79 exons. Current disease-modifying therapeutic approaches for DMD include antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) mediated exon skipping, gene therapy, and gene editing, with exon skipping being the most common strategy. However, these treatments have significant limitations, highlighting the critical need for innovative therapies that target the root cause of DMD to provide more effective and long-lasting benefits for patients.

About RNAa

RNAa is a clinically validated platform technology developed by Dr. Long-Cheng Li and his team. It utilizes saRNAs to target gene regulatory domains, activating gene expression and restoring therapeutic protein levels. This innovative technology holds vast potential for developing therapeutic drugs across various diseases, particularly where traditional methods fall short, including genetic disorders.

About Ractigen Therapeutics

A leader in saRNA drug development, Ractigen Therapeutics is at the forefront of developing saRNA drugs utilizing the RNAa mechanism to up-regulate endogenous gene expression. This innovative approach involves saRNA targeting specific genes to enhance transcription, thereby restoring normal protein functions. Ractigen's cutting-edge technology is pivotal in treating diseases unaddressable by conventional methods, such as those resulting from epigenetic silencing or gene downregulation. For more information, please visit our website at www.ractigen.com.

