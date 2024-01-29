Ractigen Therapeutics Enters Strategic Partnership with University Medical Center Utrecht to Drive saRNA Innovation in Neurodevelopmental Disorders

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ractigen Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company leading the charge in small activating RNA (saRNA) therapeutics, announces a formal collaboration with University Medical Center Utrecht, affiliated with Utrecht University. This strategic alliance unites their respective strengths to advance the development of saRNA-based treatments for a spectrum of intractable neurodevelopmental disorders.

Professor Bobby Koeleman, Group Leader at the Department of Genetics within the Center for Molecular Medicine at Utrecht University, will lead the collaboration with Ractigen Therapeutics. By synergistically leveraging Ractigen's cutting-edge saRNA discovery platform, medicinal chemistry expertise, and innovative oligonucleotide delivery systems, the partnership aims to translate promising preclinical research into clinically efficacious therapeutics. Professor Koeleman's research team, lauded for their work in elucidating the genetic underpinnings of severe childhood epilepsies, will contribute novel gene targets brimming with therapeutic potential.

This partnership represents a practical approach to integrating academic research with industry capabilities to develop potential treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders. Through this collaboration, Ractigen's technology and Utrecht University's research are expected to contribute significantly to the field of saRNA therapeutics and therapeutic development for neurodevelopmental disorders.

Dr. Long-Cheng Li, CEO of Ractigen Therapeutics, commented on the collaboration: "Our partnership with Utrecht University represents a significant step forward in our mission to develop innovative therapies for challenging genetic disorders. By combining our RNAa technology and advanced delivery systems with Utrecht's impactful research, we believe we can make a real difference in the field of neurodevelopmental disorders."

About University Medical Center Utrecht

The University Medical Center Utrecht is one on the biggest public healthcare institutions in the Netherlands. It is affiliated with the Utrecht University. Professor Koeleman is an expert in genetics, dedicated to find genetic causes of both common and rare genetic disease, and subsequently aims to translate the genetic finding to clinical relevance. His group focuses in developing small activating RNAs (saRNAs) for genes associated with severe childhood epilepsies.

About Ractigen Therapeutics

Ractigen Therapeutics is at the forefront of developing saRNA drugs, utilizing the RNAa mechanism to up-regulate endogenous gene expression. This cutting-edge approach harnesses the power of saRNA to specifically target and enhance the transcription of target genes, thereby restoring their normal protein function. By overcoming gene silencing or insufficient protein production through targeted upregulation, Ractigen tackles previously intractable conditions, offering renewed hope to patients and families impacted by a range of complex genetic disorders.

