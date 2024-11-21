Rad AI Ranked Number 19 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 8,710% Revenue Growth to its dedicated team, strong radiology partnerships, and innovative AI solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad AI today announced it ranked No. 19 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Rad AI grew 8,710% during this period.

Rad AI's CEO, Doktor Gurson, attributes the company's extraordinary 8,710% revenue growth to the unwavering dedication of its team, strong partnerships with radiology practices and health systems, and a relentless focus on creating innovative AI solutions that address real-world challenges faced by radiologists. He stated, "Rad AI created the very first generative AI solution in healthcare in 2018, now in use by nearly half of all US health systems and radiology practices. Our mission has always been to empower healthcare providers with AI solutions that reduce burnout, enhance efficiency, and advance patient care. This recognition by Deloitte not only highlights our growth but underscores our commitment to driving meaningful and lasting improvements in healthcare."

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981% and median growth rate of 460%.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Rad AI

Rad AI is the fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company. Nearly 50 percent of all US health systems and radiology practices now leverage the latest generative AI advancements from Rad AI. The company has been recognized as one of the most promising healthcare AI companies by CB Insights (Digital Health 50, AI 100) and AuntMinnie (Best New Radiology Software of 2023, Best New Radiology Vendor of 2021). In Dec 2023, an Accenture report noted that Rad AI has the highest influence score and brand buzz of any private company in radiology.

Founded by the youngest US radiologist in history, Rad AI empowers physicians with Al to save time, reduce burnout, and improve the quality of patient care. By combining deep expertise in healthcare and AI while building on the largest proprietary radiology report datasets in the world, Rad AI has helped save patient lives across the US, ensuring prompt diagnosis and treatment for new cancer while reducing the error rate in tens of millions of radiology reports by up to 47 percent.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

PR Contact: Nicole Broomhead, Rad AI, +1 ‪(323) 484-5971, [email protected]

SOURCE Rad AI