Rad Announces "Rad Collectibles" - The First NFT Platform for Movies, TV, and Celebrities

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad, the streaming app that built its name in VR as Littlstar, is launching a Non Fungible Token (NFT) platform for exclusives and collectibles from movies, TV, and celebrities. The new NFTs allow for creators to package limited edition digital video, music, images, holograms, and real world media and experiences, and guarantee scarcity and ownership using blockchain technology. Rad's NFT support launches in April 2021. Pre-launch information for creators can be found at https://nft.rad.live/ .

"The release of NFT support by Rad represents the first in the industry, and it's a paradigm shift for studios and creators to generate entirely new income streams with digital or real world exclusives," said Tony Mugavero, Co-founder and CEO of Rad. "NFTs fit perfectly alongside our streaming library as a new form of commerce for content partners, and builds on our years of blockchain work with ARA. Package up digital exclusives as limited editions, interview clips, holograms, XR, movie extras, a live chat with a star, and tickets to the premiere, all in one auction verified on the blockchain."

Rad closed streaming deals for over 100 channels in 2020, including Venn, Whistle TV, Comedy Dynamics, DocuRama, Loop TV, Revry, Hollywire, ESTV, Bloody Disgusting, and more. Rad was also available at launch on PS5 and GoogleTV last fall.

As Littlstar, Rad built an audience of over 3 million free users and tens of thousands of subscribers in XR, and expanded into live video and VOD and blockchain distribution with Ara in 2018. Session times grew to an average of 55 minutes, and the new content available was up over 10,000% in 2020. Investors include The Tornante Company, Sony Innovation Fund, A+E, WWE, Digital Garage, Warner Music Group, Scrum, Gree, 645 Ventures, Vayner RSE, Disney Accelerator, and others.

About Rad and Little Star Media, Inc.

Rad is a streaming app where viewers discover the best in Premium E-Sports, Gaming, Music, Comedy, Sports, Live events, Free TV, and VR. Watch thousands of hours of content, join watch parties, buy limited edition NFTs, get XR experiences, and collect crypto rewards. The Rad app is available across devices, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PSVR, Android TV, iOS, Android, and web. https://rad.live

SOURCE Rad and Little Star Media, Inc.