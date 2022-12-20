Rad Golf to Revolutionize Game with Cutting-Edge Products

New Golf Tech Company Announces Device Roll Out This April

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-in-one solution to improving one's golf game is finally here! Introducing Rad Golf, a new golf brand that is revolutionizing the sport with its sleek technology and innovative devices. The company, which is backed by an experienced team and high-profile board, will launch the first of its game-enhancing products in April 2023.

Rad Golf launching products in April 2023. Rad Golf Products

"We're excited and humbled to publicly announce Rad Golf, and to showcase what we've been developing over the past two years," says Drew McFarland, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Rad Golf. "We want to provide golfers of all levels with reliable insight through devices and software that aren't intrusive or distracting on the course. Ultimately, our mission at Rad is to help golfers play their game better and gain insight in an enjoyable way."

Rad Golf's products and technology are unlike anything currently in market. Its fully integrated platform of devices communicate with each other to collect and process information that can be used to enhance a players game improving the overall golf experience. Rad will lead with Sound and Sound+ Speakers, along with the Watch, followed by the Watch+, Hand+ and the highly anticipated Lazer Pro.

Sound – Small enough to throw in your bag, attach to a pushcart, or slap on a cart with the embedded magnet. Featuring premium, robust sound to enhance your golfing experience. Integrates easily with other Rad devices, while providing on course insight with one touch audible distance callouts to front, center, back of the green.

Small enough to throw in your bag, attach to a pushcart, or slap on a cart with the embedded magnet. Featuring premium, robust sound to enhance your golfing experience. Integrates easily with other Rad devices, while providing on course insight with one touch audible distance callouts to front, center, back of the green. Sound+ – A true golf speaker made to enhance your golfing experience. Sound first, this speaker provides superior quality sound while providing a visual screen that displays the distance to center of the green, with a capacitive touch top button to get front/back yardages, and the first of its kind verbal score entry.

– A true golf speaker made to enhance your golfing experience. Sound first, this speaker provides superior quality sound while providing a visual screen that displays the distance to center of the green, with a capacitive touch top button to get front/back yardages, and the first of its kind verbal score entry. Watch – Get yardages and shot distances, while offering the unique ability to pair with our Sound speaker. Choose from multiple play golf views, or track distance and time while on a walk or run for lifestyle use.

Get yardages and shot distances, while offering the unique ability to pair with our Sound speaker. Choose from multiple play golf views, or track distance and time while on a walk or run for lifestyle use. Watch+ – Exceptional sleek multi-functional golf watch with full color touch display. Track shots, keep score, and receive audible and visual insight when paired with the Rad Sound+.

– Exceptional sleek multi-functional golf watch with full color touch display. Track shots, keep score, and receive audible and visual insight when paired with the Rad Sound+. Hand+ – The most advanced golf GPS handheld on the market. The compact Rad Hand features an easy-to- read large LCD touch color screen for an interactive experience, allowing you to track score, shot and clubs – while acting as a standalone GPS device.

– The most advanced golf GPS handheld on the market. The compact Rad Hand features an easy-to- read large LCD touch color screen for an interactive experience, allowing you to track score, shot and clubs – while acting as a standalone GPS device. Lazer Pro – The most technologically advanced wireless rangefinder to date. A truly standalone device, independent of any mobile app, with shot tracking, front and back distances from users' line of sight and embedded GPS.

Ahead of the official roll out, Rad Golf will be providing golfers and the industry an exclusive look at their data-backed platform and user-friendly devices at upcoming events including the Waste Management Phoenix Open and LPGA Tournament of Champions. Rad Golf will also be present at the 2023 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, where the team will be holding meetings to introduce the brand and connect with future retail partners.

Rad Golf was founded by Scottsdale entrepreneurs Peter Johnson and Drew McFarland who have extensive experience working in the sports product industry. Scottsdale is known as the golf capital of the Southwest and is home to many eminent golf companies which helped the company develop its elite board. With its powerhouse team, Rad Golf is building a new legacy for golf with its ecosystem of premier products.

"I'm honored to be a part of something as evolutionary as Rad Golf," says Board Member JJ Dudum, Partner at Discovery Land Company and part of the Casamigos family since inception. "We're the latest and greatest, and the team involved brings a ton of experience with proven results. I see a tremendous opportunity for Rad to be the brand that is a notch above, and that will provide a more user-friendly experience while deriving a multitude of things that other companies do not provide, to give us an edge. I'm excited to a part of this company as it's the new cool kid on the block in a game I'm passionate about."

To date, Rad Golf has raised $2 million from investors in business, sports, and entertainment. The fast-growing startup will be closing its first Series Seed funding round this winter.

For sales or demonstration inquiries, contact Drew McFarland at [email protected]. For more information on Rad Golf and its products, visit www.radgolf.com.

Media Contact:

Robyn Patterson

Mack Media Relations

Direct: 480-242-8001

[email protected]

SOURCE Rad Golf