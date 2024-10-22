RAD Intel Launches State-by-State Functionality to Empower Brands and Agencies with Precise, Localized Marketing Insights

Increased Platform Functionality Empowers Digital Marketing Efforts by Amplifying Macro & Micro Opportunities with AI-Driven Insights

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Intel, the leading AI-powered audience insights platform, today introduced state-by-state functionality to provide brands and agencies with hyper-relevant data and insights on both macro and micro influencers, ensuring more precisely targeted and effective marketing campaigns. By harnessing the power of a proprietary large language model (LLM), RAD Intel digs into social platforms including Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram to surface hyper-relevant audience insights and influencer trends in real-time.

By using RAD Intel's state-level insights, marketers can spot trends early, tailor content to local audiences, and refine both macro and micro influencer strategies in real time. This helps brands maintain a competitive advantage by increasing user engagement, improving conversions, and staying one step ahead of audience preferences – something that often changes regularly and without notice.

"Precision is everything in today's digital storytelling and marketing strategies," said Jeremy Barnett, co-founder and CEO of RAD Intel. "With our proprietary LLM and AI-driven platform, marketers can now tap into live conversations across social platforms and adjust messaging on the fly to match regional trends. This ensures campaigns resonate at the right time, with the right audience, in the most impactful way."

RAD Intel's platform equips marketers with the tools needed to optimize both macro and micro influencer strategies, ensuring that brand messaging hits with maximum relevance. As audience preferences evolve rapidly, RAD Intel offers the insights needed to anticipate changes and maintain high-impact marketing strategies.

For more information about RAD Intel's state-by-state functionality, please visit www.radintel.ai.

About RAD Intel

RAD Intel is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company that empowers brands and marketers to connect with influencers, create engaging content, and drive impactful campaigns.

