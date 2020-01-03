Rad Power Bikes Announces Crossover Fat Tire Step-Thru Electric Bike

"The RadRover launched our business in 2015 and gave a jolt to the ebike revolution by proving that electric bikes can be durable, powerful, affordable and built for everyday adventure. Five years later, we're reinforcing our commitment to ebike accessibility and utility with the RadRover Step-Thru," Mike Radenbaugh, Rad Power Bikes' founder and CEO, said. "This beast of a bike combines the rugged capabilities of our flagship high-step model with a new frame style that fits the needs of more riders."

The RadRover Step-Thru's approachable design and lower standover height makes it easier to get on and get going, yet still retains the strength, stability, and versatility of its high-step counterpart. Like its predecessor, the RadRover Step-Thru can conquer all types of terrain thanks to its puncture-resistant 26" x 4" fat tires, powerful geared hub motor (750W in U.S. and 500W in Canada), and long-range 48V 14 Ah Lithium-Ion battery.

In addition to this new model, the consumer-direct ebike brand also announced that the new year will bring the latest iterations of several ebikes in the Rad lineup, including the RadRover® 5, RadMini 4, RadMini Step-Thru 2, RadCity® 4, and RadCity® Step-Thru 3.

Each of these new models received upgrades that offer more value at no added cost, including fenders now coming standard on the RadRover and RadMini models, along with custom mounting points for future security-focused accessories on the RadCity models. The RadCity 4 has also been updated to a single 18.5" frame size. Other improvements consist of new halo headlights with improved side visibility, a streamlined throttle design, and a refreshed look across the entire lineup.

Rad Power Bikes is now accepting pre-orders on its new models in the US and Canada. For full specs and more information visit www.radpowerbikes.com and sign up for their e-newsletter, or follow @RadPowerBikes on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Rad Power ® Bikes

Rad Power ® Bikes is the largest ebike brand in North America. Founded in 2007, the global consumer direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and goods move. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters and operates international offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Utrecht, the Netherlands. The team of passionate ebike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs create ebikes that are built for everything and priced for everyone.

SOURCE Rad Power Bikes

Related Links

https://www.radpowerbikes.com

