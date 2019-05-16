Rad Power Bikes Expands Footprint and Opens New Flagship Showroom in Seattle

"This is an exciting milestone for our business and our customers. We've moved on from our small start-up spaces to an environment we built to take us through the next phase of hypergrowth," said Mike Radenbaugh, Co-Founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes. "Most importantly, we built a new destination for our massive community of owners where they can experience the brand, kick the tires with us, and be even more involved in the ebike revolution."

The flagship retail showroom and service center is five times larger than the company's previous location. Riders from the greater Seattle area, surrounding states, and across the country can visit the brick-and-mortar store to test ride the full lineup of ebikes, purchase an assembled model, and pick up must-have accessories and merchandise. Customers can also have their ebikes maintained and repaired on-site by Rad Power Bikes' expert team of mechanics.

The brand's local connection was a key factor throughout the design and construction process of the showroom. With the goal of creating a community hub, Rad Power Bikes worked with Ballard-based companies to develop an open layout with sustainable woodwork and custom-made modular displays that can be easily rearranged to make room for local events, educational classes, and other social gatherings.

Rad Power Bikes also has more square footage for its global headquarters that is designed to adapt as the company continues to grow. The brand employs an international team of nearly 100 employees, 70 currently in the U.S., with headcount expected to double this year. To learn more, visit www.radpowerbikes.com

About Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes is the largest electric bike brand in North America. Co-founded in 2007 by childhood friends turned Forbes and Inc. Magazine "30 Under 30" recipients Mike Radenbaugh and Ty Collins, the global consumer direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and goods move. Rad Power Bikes designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters and operates international offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Utrecht, the Netherlands. The team of passionate ebike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs create ebikes that are built for everything and priced for everyone.

