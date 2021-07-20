Rad Power Bikes Introduces Major Evolution of its Flagship Electric Bike with the RadRover 6 Plus

"The RadRover is special to us. It's our flagship ebike, it introduced Rad Power Bikes to the world, and kickstarted the ebike revolution—a movement led by more than 350,000 Rad riders around the world," said Mike Radenbaugh, founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes. "Whether you're commuting to work, hauling groceries, or headed on a weekend adventure, the RadRover 6 Plus is your durable, rugged, comfortable and—most importantly fun—everyday ebike."

To create a Plus version of the RadRover, and ensure the latest model met the company's high standards for reliability and durability, Rad Power Bikes developed a comprehensive array of custom, state-of-the-art components.

"Rad Power Bikes is on a mission to radically challenge the ebike status quo, blurring the lines between traditional ebike, moped, motorcycle, and light electric vehicle to provide industry-leading mobility solutions," said Redwood Stephens, Chief Product Officer at Rad Power Bikes. "Over the last seven years we have made incremental improvements, but this is the first top-to-bottom redesign. The end result is a completely next-level riding experience that screams 'I am an electric bike and proud of it'."

The new Rad User Interface, a two-part system that puts information where riders need and want it most, makes operation while riding simpler and more intuitive for all experience levels. The custom Rad Display depicts real-time stats, such as power output, trip mileage, time, and a headlight on/off indicator. It also displays the intelligent battery state of charge, giving riders more accurate, confidence-inspiring battery charge information before, during and after their rides.

The bike features two frame sizes (high-step and step-thru) which are more comfortable for riders of a wider range of height, improved ergonomics, and a smoother, more secure ride with better pedal efficiency. The sleek new frame design is both striking and functional, with a new proprietary, semi-integrated battery that easily pops in and out.

The team of engineers at Rad Power Bikes fine-tuned the all-new custom geared hub motor and controller to provide more power, more efficiently. Riders will be able to accelerate quicker and tackle hills about 25 percent faster. To control that speed, the RadRover 6 Plus is the company's first model to feature hydraulic disc brakes, providing greater stopping power, more control and reduced maintenance with longer-lasting ceramic brake pads.

Rad Power Bikes is also expanding its ecosystem of accessories to increase the utility and make it easier for people to own and commute by ebike. New accessories launching with this bike include RadRover 6 Plus Rear Rack, Battery Terminal Cover, Battery Travel Case, and a USB Charger.

The RadRover 6 Plus will be available for pre-orders online ( U.S. site , Canadian site ) starting July 20, 2021 for US $1,999, CA $2,399.

About Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes™ is the largest ebike brand in North America. Founded in 2007, the global consumer-direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and goods move. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters and operates international offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Utrecht, the Netherlands. The team of passionate ebike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs create ebikes that are built for everything and priced for everyone.

