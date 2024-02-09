Rad Source NDT Introduces the NDT 1000 X-Ray Inspection System

News provided by

Rad Source NDT

09 Feb, 2024, 12:12 ET

The world's leading X-ray manufacturer for precision, speed, and versatility

BUFORD, Ga., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad Source NDT, a global leader in developing state-of-the-art inspection systems that prioritize quality, safety, and technological advancements, a forerunner in advanced inspection solutions, today announced the arrival of its latest innovation: the NDT 1000 X-ray Inspection System.

The NDT 1000 can handle materials with thicknesses of up to 0.5" (including steel) with precision, speed, and versatility. Equipped with a high-resolution digitizing panel and monitor, ensuring crystal-clear imaging for accurate assessments.

Continue Reading
The NDT 1000 can handle materials with thicknesses of up to 0.5" (including steel) with precision, speed, and versatility. Equipped with a high-resolution digitizing panel and monitor, ensuring crystal-clear imaging for accurate assessments. "The NDT 1000 provides real-time imaging in a compact and portable machine that uses a standard 120 Volt outlet and offers several optional features, including automatic defect recognition and pass-through inspection.” -George Terry, President, Rad Source
The NDT 1000 can handle materials with thicknesses of up to 0.5" (including steel) with precision, speed, and versatility. Equipped with a high-resolution digitizing panel and monitor, ensuring crystal-clear imaging for accurate assessments. "The NDT 1000 provides real-time imaging in a compact and portable machine that uses a standard 120 Volt outlet and offers several optional features, including automatic defect recognition and pass-through inspection.” -George Terry, President, Rad Source

"The NDT 1000 provides real-time imaging in a compact and portable machine that uses a standard 120 Volt outlet and offers several optional features, including automatic defect recognition and pass-through inspection." Said George Terry, President, Rad Source NDT.

The NDT 1000 X-ray Inspection System is now available for purchase. For those keen on experiencing its capabilities first-hand, live demonstrations can be scheduled.

For more information on the new Rad Source NDT 1000, please visit:
https://radsource.com/ndt-1000/ 

About Rad Source Technologies NDT

Rad Source NDT stands at the forefront of X-ray technology development. Our advanced equipment is utilized in esteemed aerospace centers, key defense institutions, leading automotive factories, and global testing service facilities. We specialize in crafting tailored imaging solutions, catering to diverse component sizes, materials, densities, defects, or automation needs. With a worldwide network of professionals and collaborators, we offer a unique blend of cutting-edge X-ray solutions complemented by a dedicated and skilled global service team. Furthermore, our expertise extends to servicing X-ray equipment from all makers.

SOURCE Rad Source NDT

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.