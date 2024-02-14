Rad Source Technologies Announces New RSTM420∙Q+TM

Rad Source Technologies Unveils RS 420∙Q+, Filling the Capacity Gap in Cannabis Decontamination

BUFORD, Ga., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad Source Technologies, a pioneer in life science irradiation with over 300 units installed globally, announces the RS 420 Q+ Cannabis Decontamination System, a strategic solution filling a capacity gap between their two most popular systems. Boasting the power of the next-generation QUASTAR 2 platform, the RS 420 Q+ empowers cultivators to efficiently decontaminate up to 25 pounds of cannabis per cycle, perfectly positioned between the RS 420 Q and the industrial-grade RS 420 XL

Rad Source Technologies Unveils RS 420∙Q+, Filling the Capacity Gap in Cannabis Decontamination Post this Rad Source Technologies' new RSTM420∙Q+TM

"The RS 420 Q+ fills a critical gap in the cannabis decontamination landscape, offering mid-sized cultivators the scalability and efficiency they need. With its enhanced power, rapid cycle times, and Rad Source's unwavering commitment to flower quality and public safety, the RS 420 Q+ sets a new standard for delivering safe, and high-quality cannabis to the planet." declares George Terry, CEO of Rad Source Technologies. "The RS 420 Q+ marks a monumental leap forward in cannabis decontamination technology".

Sweet Spot Capacity for Optimized Workflow:

The RS 420 Q+ tackles the precise capacity needs of a diverse range of producers. Its 25-pound per cycle capability perfectly fills the void between the RS 420 Q (5-7 pounds) and the RS 420 XL (35-50 pounds). This throughput allows smaller growers to scale up operations efficiently, while offering large-scale producers additional flexibility within their processing lines.

QUASTAR 2 Unleashes Enhanced Decontamination:

The RS 420 Q+ harnesses the power of the all-new QUASTAR 2 platform, featuring a 35% increase in Photonic StormTM intensity over the QUASTAR. This translates to enhanced microbial inactivation efficacy, ensuring thorough decontamination and better dose uniformity across a wider range of cannabis cultivars and densities.

With the RS 420 Q+ and QUASTAR 2 platform, Rad Source Technologies reaffirms its position as the cannabis industry's global onsite x-ray decontamination leader. This QUASTAR 2 power source will empower cultivators of all sizes to deliver immaculate, safe, and high-quality cannabis, just as nature intended.

About Rad Source Technologies

Rad Source is the global leader in developing biological irradiator solutions for life science. Our mission is to develop life changing biological x-ray solutions that enable our customers to advance the world through life science research and innovation. Whether our customers are doing cancer or cell research, solving life's most challenging issues or preventing the spread of infectious diseases, we are here to support them. Our global network of employees and partners deliver an unrivaled combination of the world's most innovative x-ray-based life science solutions and a highly trained and responsive global service and support footprint.

If you have any questions regarding this Press Release, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE Rad Source Technologies