RAD Technology Medical Systems has completed construction on a two-story modular Crisis Stabilization Unit for Palomar Health

"The first modules were placed on the foundation in November of 2019 and approximately 6 months later the entire project was completed and receiving patients," said RAD Director of Field Operations, Mike Kosinski. "Our unique technology and offsite construction methods allow us to complete the facility rapidly and with minimal disruption."

With offsite construction, the modules arrive 80% complete. They are assembled on the foundation and then finish work takes place both inside and out of the facility. For this project, the exterior of the CSU was installed on site. The facility is covered with a metal rain screen system. This material was used because it replicated the style, material and color of the adjacent hospital and because the material is sturdy and long-lasting.

"Specific attention was paid to both the design of the interior and the materials that were chosen," said George Olear, RAD Director of Architecture and Engineering. "All selections were based upon durability and security, as well as the need to provide a comfortable environment."

Earth tone colors were selected for the majority of the wall and floor surfaces to reflect the Southern California landscape that is visible from patient care areas. A blue accent delineates the patient care space from the circulation areas. A wood accent wall in the entrance lobby provides for a natural and calming entrance. In addition, all-natural wood doors are used throughout the facility.

Several security precautions were taken as well to ensure the safety of the patients. Anti-ligature ceilings, door hardware and plumbing fixtures are utilized within patient care areas. Tamper resistant light fixtures, electrical fixtures and sprinkler heads were also utilized to promote patient safety. In addition, the millwork at the nurse's station was designed so that the staff has full visibility of the patient care areas, but still protected if a patient becomes aggressive.

The new CSU consists of 6,000 square feet and includes capacity for 16 patient treatment areas, patient showers, a check-in area, storage for belongings, a nurses' station, medication storage and an outdoor lounge.

"The CSU's increased capacity and closer proximity will also improve Emergency Department throughput, decreasing wait times for law enforcement officers delivering behavioral health patients, as well as patients seeking medical emergency care," Palomar Health Chief Operations Officer Sheila Brown said. "The program will enhance care coordination, including connections to ongoing, community-based care and follow-up, to ensure individuals remain connected to treatment."

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems is a design-build development company that provides revolutionary modular building systems for the healthcare industry. These turn-key solutions are factory fabricated eliminating the need for lengthy on-site construction and can be temporary, interim or permanent. For more information, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at [email protected].

About Palomar Health

Established in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive health care in North San Diego County through its three medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is San Diego County's only member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is nationally recognized as operating one of America's 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity. Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women's health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information please visit www.PalomarHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE RAD Technology Medical Systems

