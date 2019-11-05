RAD Technology Medical Systems Provides Community Howard Regional Health with Patented TRV

Community Howard is the seventh location for this RAD TRV. It was originally built in South Whitley, Indiana and has made its way around the country and from coast to coast. Before arriving at Community Howard, it provided services at two other Indiana radiotherapy locations.

Community Howard is upgrading their existing linear accelerator to the Varian TrueBeam. This advanced piece of equipment will allow them to expand their services, having the ability to treat more types of cancer, including smaller lesions. Most single accelerator cancer centers are left with the decision of shutting down services during the upgrade or sending their patients and staff to a distant center for treatment. With the RAD TRV, there is a new and better option.

The RAD TRV allows Community Howard to continue providing their patients with radiotherapy locally and with the same team of caregivers that they know and trust. Always striving to put their patients first, Community Howard chose to use the TRV to ensure there would be no disruption to patient care and treatment during the installation of the True Beam.

"As we planned for a new linear accelerator at Community Howard, we knew it was important for our patients that we make the investment to continue to offer radiation therapy locally," said Joe Hooper, President of Community Howard Regional Health. "The TRV is a creative solution that helps us fulfill our mission of providing exceptional care right here in the Kokomo community. This is an exciting time at Community Howard as we look forward to adding the Varian TrueBeam and being able to expand our treatment options and further elevate the patient experience."

The TRV is a comprehensive solution that arrives on site and is typically ready to make Beam in 5-7 days. The TRV comes fully furnished with a pre-commissioned linear accelerator, reception area, waiting room, office space and restroom. The TRV offers the comfort of a permanent facility and is relocatable, allowing organizations to use the facility to support their upgrades at multiple locations.

"RAD is pleased to be able to help Community Howard continue treating patients while modernizing their department and upgrading to state-of-the-art cancer care technology, because a cancer center should not have to shut down services to the community in order to improve services to the community," said Ken Wright, RAD's Director of TRV Services.

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems is a design-build development company that provides revolutionary modular building systems for the healthcare industry. These turn-key solutions are factory fabricated eliminating the need for lengthy on-site construction and can be temporary, interim or permanent. For more information, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at info@radtechnology.com.

About Community Howard Regional Health

Community Howard Regional Health, part of Community Health Network, offers high-quality, patient-centered services close to home. A compassionate and comfortable environment of care is provided at two hospital campuses—a full-service hospital (main campus) and rehabilitation hospital. The main campus offers primary and specialty inpatient and outpatient services, which include a heart program, behavioral health, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, emergency, sleep disorders, surgery, wound care, obstetrics and gynecology. Outpatient rehabilitation services are offered at Community Howard Specialty Hospital, located 15 minutes from the main campus. To learn more about Community Howard Regional Health, visit www.ecommunity.com/howard.

