RADACAT Releases the World's Most Advanced, Off-Grid, Long-Range GPS Tracker and Communication Device

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADACAT Technology just launched its second-generation, off-grid tracking and communication device on Indiegogo.

RADACAT Technology

The RADACAT GPS Messenger 2 and Mini Tracker is the world's most advanced GPS tracking and communication device that requires no cellular, Wi-Fi or satellite service. True GPS and LoRa technologies allow you to create your own private network or join the RADACAT Public Mesh Network with other RADACAT users in your area. Since no cellular or GPS services are required, the GPS Messenger is the most affordable tracker in the market.

RADACAT's first-generation tracking and communication device is the top seller in its product category on Amazon, with five-star reviews. The Messenger 2 offers improved reliability, increased range, built-in GPS module, and a more robust app interface.

Highlights of the GPS Messenger 2:

Six-mile range (42 miles with the relay feature on) for off-grid texting and location

Built-in GPS for high accuracy

100% private network (128-bit encryption)

No monthly fees

No reliance on service providers

Download HD maps for off-grid travels and adventures

Weighs 1/10th of a pound

Operating temperature of -20°C to 60°C

RADACAT is EU CE and US FCC certified, and the Messenger 2 is ideal for outdoor adventure, international travel, and emergency preparedness.

Founded in 2016 in Vancouver, Canada, RADACAT empowers everyone and everything to keep in touch everywhere – no cell service, Wi-Fi or satellite required.

RADACAT is now available for Indiegogo pre-orders, starting at $139 (45% off MSRP) with free U.S shipping.

A limited quantity of samples is available for product review and features. For sample requests and additional product information, please contact tess@rainfactory.com or visit radatracker.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tess Estandarte

tess@rainfactory.com

www.rainfactory.com

