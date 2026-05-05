Radancy Appoints Laurence Capone as CFO to Drive Growth and Scale

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radancy, the global leader in AI-powered talent acquisition software, today announced the appointment of Laurence Capone as Chief Financial Officer. Laurence will lead Radancy's global finance organization and play a key role in advancing the company's strategic objectives, operational scale, and long-term value creation across its enterprise-proven platform.

Laurence brings deep expertise across strategic finance, mergers and acquisitions, operational transformation, and margin expansion, with experience spanning both private equity-backed and public company environments. She is widely recognized as a trusted business partner with a strong focus on performance, talent development, and the integration of technology to optimize financial operations and human capital management.

"As Radancy continues to expand our industry-leading, Agentic AI-powered platform and global footprint, Laurence will be a significant addition to our executive team," said Michelle Abbey, President and CEO of Radancy. "Her perspective, financial leadership and experience scaling technology businesses make her a strong partner as we continue to deliver measurable hiring outcomes through our trusted platform."

Prior to joining Radancy, Laurence served as Chief Financial Officer of Pipedrive, where she played a key role in growing the business and supporting its evolution into a leading global CRM platform. Earlier in her career, she spent 22 years at ADP where she held a series of senior finance leadership roles, including CFO positions across Global Enterprise Services and Worldwide Sales and Marketing. She helped scale major platforms, including ADP RUN, and supported global growth initiatives across multiple business units.

"I'm excited to join Radancy at a pivotal moment in its growth. The company's AI-powered platform and strong customer base create a unique opportunity to drive measurable value. My focus will be on strengthening financial performance, scaling the organization, and building strong partnerships to accelerate execution and long-term growth."

About Radancy

Radancy delivers the future of talent acquisition with its Agentic AI-powered platform – trusted by global employers and backed by deep expertise to automate efficiency, reduce hiring costs and drive ROI from day one. The unified Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud integrates with existing ATS and workflows to orchestrate full-funnel hiring through AI-powered agents, predictive automation, real-time intelligence, and future-ready candidate experiences – accelerating hiring and improving quality at scale. Built on responsible, human-guided AI, Radancy increases productivity and replaces fragmented systems with one platform that lowers total cost of ownership and delivers immediate impact and sustained value – helping organizations strengthen their business and build the workforce of tomorrow. Learn more at www.radancy.com.

SOURCE Radancy