Radar Announces General Availability of Fraud Detection and Geo-Compliance Solution

News provided by

Radar

03 Oct, 2023, 08:53 ET

Radar offers a cost-effective, developer-friendly alternative to GeoComply.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar, recognized as the industry leader in geofencing, proudly unveils its fraud detection and geo-compliance solution.

Radar already powers geolocation for leading brands like DICK's Sporting Goods, T-Mobile, Panera, and Zillow, processing over 100 billion API calls per year from over 100 million devices.

Radar now detects location spoofing, including GPS spoofing, proxy and VPN usage, device tampering, screen sharing, and more. Radar's powerful dashboard provides reporting, troubleshooting, and back office capabilities.
Radar's industry-leading Geofencing Platform has long supported highly accurate and reliable geofencing, country and state detection, place visit detection, and Bluetooth beacon detection.
With this release, Radar now offers a cost-effective and developer-friendly geolocation solution for the gaming industry, and a much-needed alternative to GeoComply.

The Need for Geo-Compliance Alternatives

Online gambling is exploding in the United States, with fierce competition from market leaders like FanDuel, DraftKings, and others. Competitive markets are good for consumers and stimulate innovation. However, nearly all online gambling operators rely on a single geolocation vendor: GeoComply.

Nick Patrick, Radar co-founder and CEO, said, "From dozens of conversations with tier 1 operators, vendors, compliance experts, and regulators over the past year, one thing is clear: The market needs viable alternative geolocation solutions. Radar, the geofencing industry leader, is here to meet that need."

Fraud Detection Capabilities

Radar's Geofencing Platform has long supported highly accurate and reliable geofencing, country and state detection, Bluetooth beacon detection, and place visit detection. With its new fraud detection capabilities, Radar can also detect location spoofing, VPN and proxy usage, device tampering, screen sharing, and more.

These capabilities are supported across iOS, Android, web, and desktop. Radar's SDKs are developer-friendly and can be integrated with just a few lines of code. Radar's SDKs have also passed an audit by Gaming Labs International (GLI).

Radar's dashboard provides comprehensive back office capabilities, including tools for reporting, alerting, and debugging.

Beyond geo-compliance use cases, Radar's Geofencing Platform and Maps Platform can power other use cases like location-based messaging, on-premise app experiences, address validation, and more.

Ken Wang, co-founder of leading fantasy sports app Sleeper, said, "We're really happy we chose Radar as our geofencing provider at Sleeper. The integration with the rest of our tech stack was a breeze, well-documented and easy to follow."

Geo-Compliance Solution

Radar's solution is significantly more cost-effective than alternatives, with pricing based on monthly tracked users instead of location pings.

Radar is licensed as a gaming vendor in Colorado, Arizona, and West Virginia. The company plans to be licensed in all remaining US states in 2024 and is accelerating its licensing timeline given the immense demand from operators.

Radar is already working with customers like Sleeper, Everi, and 1/ST, and plans to launch with its first sportsbook customers in the coming months.

Visit Radar at G2E

Radar will be at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas this year. Attendees can visit Radar at booth #5427 or attend a talk from Nick Patrick, Radar co-founder and CEO, on October 10.

About Radar

Radar (https://radar.com) is the all-in-one location platform. Companies like Sleeper, DICK's Sporting Goods, Panera, T-Mobile, and Zillow use Radar's geofencing SDKs and maps APIs to power location-based experiences across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide. To learn more about Radar's offerings, visit radar.com.

Contact
Kristen Hoff
[email protected]
978-407-9283

SOURCE Radar

