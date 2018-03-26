RADAR, Inc. Simplifies Compliance with the EU GDPR Breach Notification Requirements

PORTLAND, Ore., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RADAR, Inc., an award-winning incident response management and decision-support SaaS solution provider, has extended its purpose-built multi-factor breach risk assessment platform to help organizations simplify compliance with the GDPR's complex and time-sensitive breach notification requirements, which go into effect May 25, 2018. The GDPR is territorial legislation that carries significant complexity and consequences for most organizations with or without establishment in the EU, including a requirement to provide breach notification to the applicable data protection authorities within 72 hours and to affected individuals if the breach poses high risk, and the potential to face fines of up to four percent of annual global turnover for non-compliance.
Building on its proven and automated multi-factor risk assessment platform for compliance with U.S. federal, state and sector-specific breach laws, RADAR's patented Breach Guidance Engine™ will provide the necessary consistency and efficiency for compliance with the GDPR's stringent breach risk assessment and notification timelines.
"We eliminated the subjectivity, inconsistency, and inefficiency inherent in determining whether security breaches are reportable under this new legislation," said Mahmood Sher-Jan, CEO of RADAR, Inc. "Extending RADAR's automated incident risk assessment and breach notification guidance and workflows to support the GDPR was a commitment we made to our multinational and enterprise customers that rely on RADAR to operationalize their privacy and security incident response processes."
Demos of RADAR's GDPR capabilities will be shown at IAPP Global Privacy Summit booth #35.
In today's world of increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations, cyber attacks, and data breaches, leading organizations trust RADAR®, a patented SaaS-based incident response management platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance with data breach laws. The RADAR Breach Guidance Engine™ leads users through an intuitive workflow that profiles and scores data privacy and security incidents and generates incident-specific notification guidelines to help ensure compliance with data breach laws as well as contractual notice obligations. Fortune 100 companies and other organizations from heavily regulated industries in finance, healthcare, insurance, and beyond rely on RADAR for an efficient and consistent process for incident response. Learn more at radarfirst.com.
