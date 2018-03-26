RADAR, Inc. Simplifies Compliance with the EU GDPR Breach Notification Requirements

Building on its proven and automated multi-factor risk assessment platform for compliance with U.S. federal, state and sector-specific breach laws, RADAR's patented Breach Guidance Engine™ will provide the necessary consistency and efficiency for compliance with the GDPR's stringent breach risk assessment and notification timelines.

"We eliminated the subjectivity, inconsistency, and inefficiency inherent in determining whether security breaches are reportable under this new legislation," said Mahmood Sher-Jan, CEO of RADAR, Inc. "Extending RADAR's automated incident risk assessment and breach notification guidance and workflows to support the GDPR was a commitment we made to our multinational and enterprise customers that rely on RADAR to operationalize their privacy and security incident response processes."

Demos of RADAR's GDPR capabilities will be shown at IAPP Global Privacy Summit booth #35.

About RADAR®

In today's world of increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations, cyber attacks, and data breaches, leading organizations trust RADAR®, a patented SaaS-based incident response management platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance with data breach laws. The RADAR Breach Guidance Engine™ leads users through an intuitive workflow that profiles and scores data privacy and security incidents and generates incident-specific notification guidelines to help ensure compliance with data breach laws as well as contractual notice obligations. Fortune 100 companies and other organizations from heavily regulated industries in finance, healthcare, insurance, and beyond rely on RADAR for an efficient and consistent process for incident response. Learn more at radarfirst.com.

