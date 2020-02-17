Radar Pictures in Development on ELP's Karn Evil 9

Karn Evil 9 will be executive produced by Radar's Ted Field, whose 30 years in the film industry have led to worldwide box office grosses topping $8 billion. He has produced over 60 films, including the Jumanji franchise, the Riddick franchise, The Last Samurai and Runaway Bride .

Speaking of the legendary rock song and the forthcoming film, Field said, "The visionary world that ELP created with their recording Karn Evil 9 is much closer to reality today. Our team at Radar looks forward to bringing this vision of where things may be headed to the big screen and beyond."

Inspired by the title and lyrics created and recorded by Keith Emerson, Greg Lake, Carl Palmer, and co-lyricist Peter Sinfield, the film takes us into a world controlled by a pervasive and dictatorial technocracy. The annual "Karn Evil" - a macabre rite of passage -- is a young person's once in a lifetime chance to experience unbridled freedom, before subjugating themselves to the ruling class. When people stop returning from their Karn Evil experience, fear drives a revolution to topple the status quo and the artificial intelligence discovered at its heart.

Writer Daniel H. Wilson has a long history in science fiction, including New York and LA Times best-sellers Robopocalypse, and The Andromeda Evolution. Wilson has adapted a number of his works for the screen, including Robopocalypse for Dreamworks.

Wilson shared, "I'm incredibly excited to partner with Ted and Radar to explore Karn Evil 9—a unique and thrilling world. I couldn't ask for better collaborators than the Radar family."

Radar recently scored the box office smash of Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart. Upcoming projects include the television adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy series "The Wheel of Time" with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

SOURCE Pilato Entertainment