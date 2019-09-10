RADAR Sends More Than One Million Messages in July

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eRAD announced today that its healthcare communication platform, RADAR, sent more than 1.2 million secure messages in the month of July.

eRAD, a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), is a leading provider of standards-based, web-centric radiology image and data management solutions.

RADAR was developed to facilitate faster communication between physicians—and to patients. It provides streamlined delivery, receipt, and confirmation of any type of healthcare communication—from patient reminders and surveys to critical test results and lab work for referring physicians. As a cloud-based software service, RADAR requires no client footprint, no install, and no long-term commitments. RADAR works on any device (tablet, phone, laptop, desktop), and communication can be by phone, Instant Message, and email.

The total number of messages processed by the platform to date is more than 37 million.

Dave Cunningham, VP of Sales for eRAD, said, "Healthcare providers recognize the value of fast, secure communication, and these milestones demonstrate that. The momentum is getting stronger, as people understand that accurate, immediate information has a direct impact on the quality of patient care. We know that RADAR delivers results, and this is our way of solving one of the biggest obstacles to optimal care."

About eRAD, Inc.

eRAD offers a complete suite of workflow solutions for the imaging industry. Its EHR-Certified RIS, web-based PACS, and multi-site workflow solutions are used by teleradiology businesses, specialty reading groups, multi-site reading groups, hospitals, and outpatient imaging centers. With over 500 installations in the U.S. and abroad, eRAD's products are available as cloud-based hosted solutions, or as in-house enterprise solutions. For more information, visit www.erad.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has approximately 7,300 employees.

For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

SOURCE eRAD, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.erad.com

