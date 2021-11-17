Radar Simulator Market to grow by USD 169.17 mn from 2020 to 2025| Evolving Opportunities with Acewavetech, ARI Simulation & Textron Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

The radar simulator market covers the following areas:

The radar simulator market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The emergence of modern warfare systems is notably driving the radar simulator market growth, although factors such as the high cost incurred in the development of radar systems may impede the market growth.

Technavio analyzes the radar simulator market by End-user (commercial and military) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for radar simulators in APAC. Also, The radar simulator market share growth by the commercial segment has been significant.

Companies Mentioned

Acewavetech

ARI Simulation

Buffalo Computer Graphics Inc.

Cambridge Pixel Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Mercury Systems Inc.

Micro Nav Ltd.

Quantum3D

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Textron Inc.

Radar Simulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 169.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acewavetech, ARI Simulation, Buffalo Computer Graphics Inc., Cambridge Pixel Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Micro Nav Ltd., Quantum3D, Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Textron Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

