Radar Systems Market to Cross USD 42.5 Billion by 2028 Global Growth Industry Share, Research Analysis & Forecast Report Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radar Systems market is estimated to grow at USD 31 billion in 2021 and reach USD 42.5 billion by 2028; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. "Radar Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Air, Marine, Unmanned, Land, Space) By Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D) By Application (Commercial, National Security, Défense) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022- 2028".

Radar systems play an essential part in warfare, and the technology is broadly adopted in several countries globally. In 2022, China is creating a new monitoring and defence system which will be tested by purposefully crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid. In addition, Israel also launched a new balloon-mounted radar system with advanced missile. With the continual development of technology in radar systems, it is necessary for vendors to come up with innovations to get an edge over the competition.

Huge demand for radar system across various applications led the several market players execute several strategies. For instance, in June 2022, Elbit Systems launched DAiR, an innovative simultaneous multi-mission tactical radar. Additionally, Mitsubishi Electric and Leonardo UK have collaborated on a radar technology demonstrator model that could advise future joint development efforts between the U.K. and Japan. Ongoing recent developments by several market players across the globe are eventually enhancing the growth of radar market system.

Trends of Radar Systems Market:

The past two decades have seen great progress in the development of information and communication technology (ICT), especially for business use. On the other hand, the pace of radar and related technological development remained slow, mainly due to their highly specialized applications and the high costs involved in the hardware and infrastructure associated with these systems. Of late, the situation has changed dramatically, as many ICT applications have made inroads into radar systems.

Millimeter Wave RADAR: - Millimeter Wave RADAR (mmWave RADAR) is an extremely valuable sensing technology that is ideal for detecting objects and providing information about the range, speed, and angle of these objects. mmWave RADAR technology uses a non-contact system that operates in the spectrum between 30GHz and 300GHz. Millimeter wave radar (mmWave RADAR) has recently attracted significant interest in meeting the capacity needs of future 5G wave networks.

Multiple Inputs, Multiple Output Radar (MIMO): - MIMO radar technology evolved from communications systems where it was used to improve coverage area and signal quality. MIMO radars simultaneously radiate uncorrelated signals with orthogonal polarization. This improves coverage and receives signal quality. The decorrelation of a separately transmit signal is crucial for picking up small targets at long distances. A decoupling of about 70 decibels can possibly be achieved with proper modulation. A new generation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) systems utilize multiple elevations and azimuth receiver channels with digital beam forming (DBF) capability. This allows the synthesis of multiple digital receiver beams for improved signal resolution and reduced noise figures.

Broadband Radar and Multifunctional Radio Frequency RF-Systems: - A major trend in radar is the continuous expansion of operational radar frequency ranges toward applications of broadband multifunctional RF systems. An advantage of broadband and wide frequency range applications in radar is that when the available operating frequency range increases, effective jamming, and interference with radar signals becomes more difficult, as jammed frequency bands can be easily avoided and the jamming signal has more RF power.

AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array): - Active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology is gaining traction due to its advanced tracking and detection capabilities. AESA is a controlled array antenna in which a beam of radio waves can be electronically directed in different directions without moving the antenna. New AESA technology has enabled evolution to higher (millimeter wave) frequencies that provide greater resolution with smaller phased array antennas. Compared to conventional mechanically scanned radar systems, these radars have more efficient detection, targeting, tracking, and self-defense capabilities.

Passive Coherent Location Radar System: - A passive coherent location radar (PCLR) is an application of bistatic radar. These radars under development use public broadcasting stations (FM radio stations, cellular phone base stations, and digital audio broadcasts) as target illuminators, also called transmitters of opportunity, and are inherently very difficult to detect and jam.

Distributed Aperture Radar Systems: - Modularity and scalability of modern radar sensors are progressive trends and a key factor in designing cost-effective sensors such as HENSOLDT's TRS, TRML, Spexer, and PrecISR radar families. These trends also extend beyond single radar operation, through networked operational capabilities and distributed radar aperture systems, to increase the diversity of detection information, reduce time on targets, improve target re-encounter time, and provide better and more complete situational awareness. Reflector-based DBF SAR: - A novel DBF SAR system uses THE reflector antennas. A concept that offers better performance and a lower level of complexity compared to DBF radars using planar antennas. Spaceborne systems based on this concept are currently being studied and have already been discussed in several publications including this one. To demonstrate the performance of the reflector-based DBF radar and to verify the theoretically obtained results, a reflector-based configuration of the demonstrator was constructed. For this, an elliptical antenna of size 1.2 x 0.8 m , a focal length of 0.8 m and offset clearance of 0.6 m in the major axis were selected. The feed system consists of 8 horn antennas that provide optimum illumination on the antenna surface. Its architecture is highly flexible allowing for varying the inter-element spacing in the feed as well as the position of the entire system relative to the antenna.

Some of the latest applications and technological advancements in the radar systems market are: -

Semiconductor Power Amplifiers: - Traditional power amplifiers (PA) system design has undergone dramatic changes. The use of Gallium Nitride (GaN) power transistors in PAs has led to a change in design. The power handling capabilities of these new generation semiconductor devices are comparable to earlier traveling wave tubes (TWTs).

Intelligent Signal Coding: - Similar to communication systems, signal coding schemes such as OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing), DSSS (Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum), and CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) are finding applications in new radars.

Radar Digital Signal Processing: - The echo signal input to the receiver changes in amplitude, range, and Doppler. The information content is separated using discriminator or demodulator devices in the form of discriminator, range, and doppler. Range and Doppler can be determined by simple Fourier transforms. A large number of targets can be handled using DSP (Digital Signal Processing) in radar. Using DSP increases the overall efficiency of the radar by about 10 decibels.

LIDAR Sensors in Automotive Radars: - Automotive manufacturers are increasing LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors in automotive radars to collect data faster with higher accuracy.

Integration of Radars and GPS: - Radar manufacturers are augmenting GPS with civil radars to improve tracking accuracy in security and navigation systems. The integration of radar and GPS into security systems provides automatic target tracking, friend or for tracking, and observation of areas in the dark.

3D Radar Systems: - Many companies and military organizations globally are investing in 3D radar systems to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of weather monitoring, and military and surveillance systems. In a 3D radar system, all three space coordinates are measured within the radar system. The 3D radar consists of pencil beams that are rotated for scanning purposes.

Multifunctional Resource and Sensor Management: - The variety of new possibilities provided by future radar trends must be optimized through flexible and modern radar resource management that allocates resources according to the quality needs of specific radar tasks rather than fixed rules.

Radar's innovative system technology has the potential to lead to many new functions and applications, potentially replacing most existing system concepts. Future radars are likely to be smaller in size and lower in cost but with higher information content. Most of the technologies maturing in the ICT domain are likely to be integrated into future radars. Automobile radars are meanwhile being mass-produced for safe and autonomous driving. The fastest growing market for radar applications is likely to be in automotive systems.

