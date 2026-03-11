RadarLab X: WeatherTAP's Classic Radar Platform Reimagined for the Modern Era

For years, RadarLab served as a dependable radar viewer for tracking storms and analyzing weather patterns. With RadarLab X, weatherTAP has taken that trusted foundation and rebuilt it with today's technology delivering a dramatically improved experience while preserving the depth and reliability longtime users expect. Utilizing modern WebAssembly and WebGL technologies, RadarLab X is web-based, giving users instant access from any device, and also downloadable for those who prefer a local application.

RadarLab X is currently in open beta, giving users the opportunity to explore its next-generation features ahead of the full release.The open beta allows weatherTAP to gather feedback from real-world users, ensuring that RadarLab X meets the needs of both professional meteorologists and weather enthusiasts.

The next-generation RadarLab platform introduces a streamlined design and upgraded performance that allows users to interact with radar data faster and more intuitively than ever before. The platform offers dual-pane and quad-pane views, making it easier to monitor multiple radar products simultaneously. Users can track storms in real time with storm tracks, view storm path estimates, and set custom locations for focused monitoring. The software also supports Placefiles, and its easy custom color scale editor allows users to personalize radar displays to their preferences.

From severe thunderstorms and tornado outbreaks to large-scale tropical systems, RadarLab X helps users analyze evolving weather events with greater clarity and efficiency.

Key features of RadarLab X include:

• Web-based and downloadable versions for maximum flexibility

• Dual-pane and quad-pane views for simultaneous radar monitoring

• Storm tracks and storm path estimates for enhanced situational awareness

• Custom locations and Placefile support for personalized monitoring

• Easy-to-use custom color scale editor for tailored radar visualization

• High-performance radar rendering for smooth and responsive storm tracking

• Advanced radar products designed for severe weather monitoring

• Faster updates for near real-time storm analysis

By modernizing its classic radar platform, weatherTAP continues its mission of making powerful weather data accessible to those who rely on it most.

"RadarLab X builds on the legacy of RadarLab while fully bringing the platform into the modern era," said Kevin Pelorus, Chief Executive Officer. "It retains the trusted radar foundation our users rely on, now enhanced with today's technology and designed to meet the future of weather analysis."

With continued updates and new capabilities planned, RadarLab X is helping lead the next generation of weather data visualization and storm analysis tools.

About weatherTAP

WeatherTAP provides advanced weather data, radar tools, and meteorological resources used by professionals, storm trackers, businesses, and weather enthusiasts across the United States and beyond.

CONTACT: Sarrah Pelorus, [email protected]

