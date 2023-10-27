Radcliffe Capital Management's Ultra Short Duration Strategy Named Winner of Hedgeweek US Awards 2023 for Best Credit Hedge Multi-Strategy Portfolio

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. (Radcliffe), an SEC-registered investment adviser specializing in defensive credit and opportunistic strategies, today announced that the Radcliffe Ultra Short Duration strategy was named the Best Credit Hedge Multi-Strategy portfolio by users of Hedgeweek, an events and information provider for the hedge fund community.

Hedgeweek announced its US Awards 2023 last night in New York, recognizing "excellence among fund managers and service providers in the US across a wide range of categories." Bloomberg provided the pre-selection data for the nominees based on 12-month performance during the period May 31, 2022 to May 31, 2023. The Radcliffe Ultra Short Duration strategy won among a shortlist that included four other credit hedge multi-strategy finalists.

"We are honored to be recognized by the users of Hedgeweek for the strong results of the Radcliffe Ultra Short Duration strategy on behalf of our clients," said Steve Katznelson, principal and chief investment officer. "For the past 27 years our goal across all our vehicles has been to successfully invest in niche liquid strategies by capitalizing on persistent structural market inefficiencies."

Bala Cynwyd, Pa.-based Radcliffe manages about $4 billion in assets for institutional and high-net-worth investors across seven defensive credit-related strategies, including Short Duration, BDC bond, Multi-Strat and Portable Alpha.

Radcliffe's Ultra Short Duration strategy, launched in April 2009, ranks in the top 1% of the 400-plus strategies in the eVestment U.S. short duration fixed income universe for net returns and risk adjusted performance as measured by Sharpe and Sortino ratios for the three-, five- and 10-year annualized periods through 2022. The strategy's five-year trailing net returns rank in the top 5% of the eVestment peer group for every quarter since inception through June 30, 2023, according to eVestment data. Part of Nasdaq, eVestment is a leading source of institutional intelligence worldwide, serving asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants in more than 40 countries.

About Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P., the operating entity of Radcliffe Group, Inc., is an employee-controlled SEC-registered investment adviser that manages about $4 billion across seven unique defensive credit-related strategies. Its investors include a cross section of institutions and high-net-worth families.

For 27 years, Radcliffe has successfully invested in niche strategies by capitalizing on persistent and explainable structural market inefficiencies, where the principals of the firm want to commit their own capital. For more information, visit www.radcliffefunds.com.

