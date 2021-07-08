Radcliffe Group Ltd. Appoints New Board Member

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radcliffe Group Ltd. has appointed Jason Powell to their Board of Directors, as Non-Executive Director. Jason has a Cranfield MBA and is a qualified accountant. He will join a diverse team, bringing extensive experience in M&A, business transformation and managing growth at Premier Medical Group, Capita Health and more recently UK Vein Clinic.

Radcliffe Group

David Ramsey, CEO, Radcliffe Group comments: "Jason has learned a lot from his extensive experience leading private equity-backed, professional services firms. The fact that success (and failure) is best experienced as part of a focused, ambitious, and joyful team is possibly the most important to him. Since 2014, Jason has provided counsel to our executive team, and we are delighted to welcome him to the board as a Non-Executive Director."

Liam O'Neill, COO, Radcliffe Group comments: "Jason will assist us in strategically shaping our ideas as well as providing significant oversight and insight into our increasingly complicated financial processes. We are looking forward to his input in this next important phase of growth here at Radcliffe."

Radcliffe Group Ltd. is the holding company of operating businesses Radcliffe Medical Media and Radcliffe Medical Education. Radcliffe Medical Media comprises the Radcliffe Cardiology and Radcliffe Vascular content platforms, publishing six industry-leading open access, peer-reviewed journals: Arrhythmia & Electrophysiology Review (AER), Cardiac Failure Review (CFR), European Cardiology Review (ECR), Interventional Cardiology Review (ICR), US Cardiology Review (USC) and Vascular & Endovascular Review (VER). Radcliffe Medical Education delivers trusted independent CME accredited and non-accredited educational programmes in multiple media formats for the benefit of cardiovascular physicians globally, via its learning management web platform, Radcliffe Education and during both virtual and in-person medical congresses.

