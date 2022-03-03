RADCO Appoints Lisa Hurd as Chief Investment Officer

ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RADCO Companies (RADCO), one of the nation's leading opportunistic real estate developers, announced Lisa Hurd has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Ms. Hurd, who has served with RADCO for nearly a decade, will manage all investment activities for the company in her new role as CIO, including acquisitions, joint venture equity placements, capital markets activities, asset management, and dispositions.

Lisa Hurd, RADCO Chief Investment Officer

She oversees the experienced team of investment professionals at RADCO responsible for market and asset class analysis, and identifying trends that drive the company's opportunistic real estate acquisitions. Ms. Hurd and her team structure and raise private equity capital and accretive debt, as well as manage investment performance, debt, and investor relations for all assets under management within RADCO's diverse multifamily, JV equity, and hospitality portfolio.

The appointment of Ms. Hurd as CIO comes at a pivotal time for RADCO, as the company has initiated an expansion of its portfolio over the last year through several property additions. Recent investments include the acquisition of The M by Radius (aka Skyhouse Midtown), a luxury, high-rise, multifamily building in Midtown Atlanta, and the purchase of the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta Roswell and the DoubleTree by Hilton Alpharetta hotels, boosting its new hospitality division.

"For several years, Lisa has been a major contributor in developing the RADCO business strategy and advancing the company's investment and disposition initiatives," said Norm Radow, CEO of The RADCO Companies. "Lisa's extensive experience and previous investment success made her the ideal candidate to serve in this new role as company CIO. We look forward to having Lisa lead the continued acceleration of RADCO's portfolio growth and congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion."

During her time at RADCO, Ms. Hurd has served in several capacities including, most recently, as Executive Vice President with RADCO's Investment Division. She previously served as Vice President of Capital Markets, and as an Asset Manager for various properties within the company's portfolio.

Ms. Hurd is widely recognized for her work with several organizations focused on female empowerment and social equity. In 2016, she co-founded Real Estate Network Empowering Women, Inc (RENEW), an initiative to inspire, empower, and advance women in commercial real estate finance, an industry where women are woefully under-represented. She is also a board member, trustee, and Chairwoman of Resource Development for Cool Girls, Inc, a non-profit organization serving Atlanta girls in at-risk situations to provide opportunity, exposure, and support to break the cycle of generational poverty.

Ms. Hurd is also an active board member of Open Doors, an initiative led by the Atlanta real estate community with a mission to eradicate homelessness. She sits on the board of The RADCO Companies and serves as Treasurer of The Radow Family Charitable Foundation.

The RADCO Companies

RADCO was founded in 1994 with the mission of "Building Better Living." Based in Atlanta, RADCO is a national real estate company that specializes in the acquisition and redevelopment of value-add multifamily and hospitality investments across the Southeast and Central US. Over the past 10 years, the firm has acquired and invested in approximately 30,000 units in 15 markets and completed more than 100 deals totaling $3.1 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.radco.us.

